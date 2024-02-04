Amazing Shake competitors Aleah Boggs (left) listens as Arabella Prater (right) debates the topic of what a leader is.

One school winner and three Mason County Middle School Amazing Shake finalists were chosen to advance to a global competition after the competition’s final round on Friday morning.

The Amazing Shake program was introduced nine years ago, is currently in its sixth year of including every student at MCMS, according to MCMS Teacher Savanna Brumley.

After 110 students were selected for a gauntlet round, several groups of competitors were eliminated on Monday and Wednesday until the final six were chosen to compete in the competition’s final round.

Of those six students were Claire Miller, Ellen Clarke, Kynslee Thomas, Aleah Boggs, Arabella Prater, and Addison Cowan. Three of the finalists have been finalists in previous years, the students said.

Thomas and Boggs are seventh graders. The other four finalists are eighth graders.

On Friday morning, the six finalists entered a room full of audience members and stood at podiums with their names on them. Of those in the room were the top 60 competitors, parents, teachers, and judges.

Judges for this round were Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford, Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill, Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill, Kentucky State Representative William Lawrence, and Mason County Attorney John Estill.

Travis Scaggs of WFTM was also present and served as a moderator for the final round.

As the debate round began, Scaggs read off the first topic. Regarding the construction of the new middle school, finalists were asked what types of programs could be implemented in the new school year.

Miller started the discussion by sharing her thoughts on the subject.

“I think wonderful programs that we could definitely implement in our new building would be more pathways for students. Once students enter high school and ninth grade, we are told to choose a path of our career for the future,” Miller remarked.

She continued, “So I think learning what the financial stability, those kinds of things about the jobs, what pathways we would like to take, I know lots of students struggle with figuring out what job they wanna do, what kinds of professions they would like to go in. So I think that would be a great class for us to kind of explore.”

Miller’s competitors provided their responses to her statement. Cowan agreed with Miller in saying more exposure to career options at an earlier age would be beneficial to MCMS students.

Clarke responded.

“I would have to say that we need to backtrack a little bit and look at what our middle school students actually need. I know, for me, it is hard for to try and find a pathway that I find passion for,” she said. “So, I think we need to implement more extracurriculars that will help our students decide what they want to do in the future.”

Prater also shared her desire to implement beneficial programs to students.

“I think everyone’s made really great points and I’m gonna have to say one thing that we need to take into account is how much technology has become a big part of our daily life as teenagers and as middle school students,” Prater remarked.

“I think that that’s a very important thing and can help people in their school environment and I think that one thing that the new middle school can implement are different technology aspects, technological advancements and aspects that we don’t have here at our current middle school that can help students excel in those fields.”

Boggs joined the debate in saying that she would like to see more opportunities to learn about communication and public speaking. She feels that, if new clubs or extracurriculars are added, public speaking skills could grow more in the student body.

Thomas said she would like to see more sports opportunities, particularly for kids who don’t have an interest in what is currently offered. She said a La Crosse team would be “really cool” to see implemented.

Cowan offered some final remarks on the topic.

“I would like to add on top of that and say that we need to have more animal classes to put like, so I show animals, I show sheep and at the high school we have a program where we can play with animals and get your hours for animals and we have an ag class here,” Cowan said.

“I feel that we should have an ag barn for the middle school, at the new school, so that kids can learn how to do new things and work with animals. Because some kids are kind of scared of animals and I feel that, if we get them out there and try new things, that they can maybe start showing too. We need more show people for Mason County and I feel that’s one way to get more people out there.”

After each competitor made their final points on the first topic, Scaggs read the second topic to the finalists. Students were asked to debate whether or not parental consent should be required for social media type platforms.

The background on the topic provided information regarding the recent passing of a law in Ohio that requires companies to obtain parental consent before individuals under the age of 16 can use their platforms.

Clarke opened the discussion by sharing her experience with social media.

“Personally, knowing from where I grew up, I wasn’t allowed to have social media. So, I think parental consent should definitely be required because these apps can be very dangerous for a multitude of reasons, including students unintentionally giving out their personal information,” Clarke stated.

She continued, “Do we really want to expose young children to things like this on the internet? They should be learning how to responsibly deal with this and their parents should be the ones to decide this for them.”

Cowan added on to Clarke’s comments in saying social media can influence a person’s sense of identity and cause them to do harmful things in order to fit in with their peers.

She noted that exposure to adult content is also a large issue with social media access.

Prater and Miller both shared points regarding the good aspects of social media but agreed in saying parental consent is a crucial aspect that should be heavily considered before a certain age.

Miller added that it can also be important for children to explore social media and learn about the “real world” before they are exposed to it. Boggs shared some further remarks on the topic.

“Social media is not necessarily about social media in general. It’s about how you’re going to be using it,” Boggs said.

“Parental consent is a great thing to have with that, but you really need to consider how they can mature through social media. Really, they can find who they need to be and what they need to do to make themselves a better person in today’s world.”

Thomas added on to Boggs’ and Miller’s statements in saying that exposure to social media can help younger kids and teenagers learn more responsibility as they get older.

“Once they get those apps, they can take care of the apps themselves and control what they are posting themselves and control who they are talking to,” Thomas said. “And, I know, as teenagers, you might not know everything about that. But that’s something you have to learn, you have to learn life lessons along the way so that way you can get that responsibility.”

Clarke responded to Thomas’ argument.

“I think that, when you are a teenager and in adolescence, you’re at a time where your brain is still developing. Most of us here, actually all of us here, are teenagers so our brains are not fully developed,” Clarke remarked.

She continued, “So I think mental health rates are increasing by the day, suicide rates are increasing by the day. And I think social media is a big factor in these issues, so I think that parents controlling their child’s social media can really help the child to make sure that they are in a more stable place at a time when they are still growing.”

Cowan agreed with Clarke.

After each competitor shared their thoughts on this topic, five more topics were presented and debated by finalists.

Of those topics were teacher raises and shortages, double standards between men and women, broadband development, who would belong on a monument similar to Mount Rushmore but featuring only Maysvillians, and leadership.

Competitors were thanked for their participation and commended on their ability to get up and speak in front of public officials and classmates.

Four competitors were chosen by judges to advance to the Ron Clark global competition of the Amazing Shake, one of which was chosen as the school winner.

This year’s MCMS winner was Ellen Clarke. The other three competitors are Arabella Prater, second place, Claire Miller, third place, and Addison Cowan, fourth place.

For updates on the Amazing Shake, please visit the Mason County Middle School Royals page on Facebook.