The Maysville Police Department recently received a grant that will allow for the hiring of a social worker to assist with crisis response.

Maysville Police Chief Michael Palmer announced to the Maysville City Commission recently that the department had received the grant.

“We’ve spoken several times in reference to a social worker and the fact that we were applying for a grant,” he said. “We have received that grant.”

According to Palmer, the grant is in the amount of $436,000 to be distributed over a three-year period to implement a social worker within the police department.

“They will assist with individuals in crisis,” he said. “This is to help reduce the recidivism rate, the unnecessary calls, the negative impacts with law enforcement and EMS, and to provide resources for individuals in crisis. This is to, basically, make our community better.”

MPD Assistant Police Chief Chris Conley said the grant is called the Community Crisis Co-Response Grant.

According to Conley, the state has goals that were set for recipients of the grant.

Those goals include reducing inappropriate emergency department utilization and incarceration rates for individuals in a behavioral health crisis, increasing utilization of appropriate levels of care for individuals in behavioral health crisis, increasing capacity for first responders to provide intervention services and refer individuals in behavioral health crisis and reduce costs due to increased access to appropriate mental health care services and decrease repeat encounters with the criminal justice and emergency departments.

Conley said the grant will change the way emergency personnel would respond to calls for people in crisis.

As of now, if officers respond to a person with a behavioral health crisis, they are taken to Comprehend for an evaluation and to see if they need further observation.

“What this would typically look like is…if we got a call for someone who was suicidal, it would basically be law enforcement response and we would take that person to Comprehend or the hospital to be evaluated,” he said. “This would be to see if they needed a 72-hour treatment. That was pretty well the process of it. Comprehend would determine whether or not they needed to be transported for a hold.”

According to Conley, a Crisis Response Unit will be put together. The CRU will be comprised of Paul Mellenkamp, who has been through advanced crisis training, Det. Michael Parsons, a police social worker, someone from the fire department and a representative from Comprehend.

“That’s what we’re hoping for,” he said. “Every situation will be different, but it will be a team response. The behavioral health professional will be the lead person on the call. Safety will always come first. We will have that team ready to go to respond.”

Conley said he is hoping the grant will help close some gaps.

“We want to get someone in who can help on the follow-up,” he said. “That’s where people sometimes slip through the cracks. They might come back from their hold and then do well for a while, but then slip and we’ll have another incident.”

According to Conley, the person would also be helping on the front end of calls.

“Let’s say a person is walking around a store and they’re having a mental health episode, but it’s not something where they want to hurt themselves or others. We might respond to the call and get them to a family member and that’s it. I’m not saying that wasn’t a response, but that’s where we were at. Hopefully, with this team being in place, we can respond to this person and get things in place and they could already have someone from Comprehend or a social worker on the scene.”

Conley said typically only police would respond to that kind of a call, but this will allow for other professionals to also respond.

According to Conley, the CRU will go hand in hand with the crisis intervention team training that offices with MPD have already started.

“We’ve had a goal, since Chief Palmer has been here at least, to have all of our people go through CIT training,” he said.

Conley also said the CRU program is brand new to the state.

“There are some departments who have implemented something similar to this,” Conley said. “But this CRU is a brand new idea across the state. I think Kentucky will be leading in this response. We got this grant and seven other entities around the state got it, so we’re kind of learning as we go. I think it’s going to be good. All of the goals they’ve set there, I hope it’s what we’re going to see.”