VANCEBURG — Southern Ohio Medical Center is offering free CPR training classes throughout February. Each class teaches attendees the basics of CPR.

According to Angela Wells-Coburn, director of community relations at Southern Ohio Medical Center, this Community CPR class is in partnership with the American Heart Association Family and Friends CPR.

It is pertinent to add that this course is not a certification class, it is intended to be a hands-on learning experience for beginners who would like to know what steps to take in the event of an emergency.

Wells-Coburn stated that the family and friends’ CPR class began last February in honor of American Heart Month.

This February marks the 57th consecutive American Heart Month. According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the number 1 killer of Americans.

The COVID-19 pandemic has raised additional heart health concerns since its genesis.

The arrival of the coronavirus caused many individuals to avoid or delay necessary health care in fear of catching the virus.

Lockdown also led people to engage in more unhealthy lifestyle behaviors which can contribute to poor heart health and heart disease such as poor diet, limited physical activity and drinking more alcohol.

Additionally, one out of every three women are diagnosed with heart disease every year which is what led Feb. 5th to be known as National Wear Red Day as part of the AHA’s Go Red for Women initiative.

Wells-Coburn says she hopes to make these classes an annual event to familiarize community members with important safety tips.

The class is available at four separate locations throughout Kentucky and Southern Ohio. The first class will take place at the Vanceburg Family Health Center which is located at 246 Commonwealth Road on Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Additional classes are available at Portsmouth, Wheelersburg and Lucasville locations.

The SOMC main campus location in Portsmouth, Ohio, also known as the Braunlin Conference Center will have its classes on Feb. 15 from 1-3 p.m. and Feb. 22 from 5-7 p.m. The campus is located at 1725 27th Street.

The Wheelersburg Family Health Center, located at 8770 Ohio River Road, will host a class on Feb. 20 from 1-3 p.m.

Finally, the Lucasville Life Center class will take place on Feb. 21 from 5-7 p.m. at 10617 U.S. Route 23.

Registration for this free class is required. The Vanceburg branch has 16 available spots to fill. To secure a spot in the class, please call SOMC Community Heath and Wellness at 740-356-8070 or 740-356-8078.