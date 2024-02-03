AUGUSTA — The case of a missing boat dock was once again discussed at an Augusta City Council meeting.

Close to adjournment at a recent councile meeting, Council Member John Yingling drew attention to the boat docks in city limits.

According to Yingling, there is a missing boat dock in Augusta near the river. At a council meeting in July 2023, Yingling reported the boat dock as missing after driving past the boat ramp earlier that month.

He said there were once seven boat docks installed. Now, there are six. The original installations included four brand new docks and three used and refurbished docks, according to Yingling.

He noted he is not sure what happened to the seventh boat dock. Yingling went on to discuss the possibility of adding more to replace the missing dock and draw in further tourism from the riverside.

“I think we need more docks down there. Frankly, I would say 10 would be a fairly good number if the money is there,” Yingling remarked. He suggested the additional boat docks would be good for tourism because of interest in Augusta.

Yingling compared the Ohio River to a “four-lane highway” in terms of boat traffic.

“This gives them an exits stop so that they can use our businesses,” Yingling said.

He continued to express the benefits to adding more boat docks to the boat ramp in Augusta.

“I think that certainly helps tourism. I know we’ve got every weekend filled with one thing or another, but this is a way that people can stop and use our town while they’re in their boat,” Yingling concluded.

At the council meeting in July, Yingling also mentioned several back to back events held in city limits earlier that month. He said there has been a rise in interest in the small town in recent years in addition to event interest.

According to Yingling, this topic of discussion is mainly geared toward the maintenance department in Augusta. He noted he and the people who knows who would be willing to help likely will not be able to do this job.

Yingling would like the maintenance department to assist or lead a project regarding additional boat docks.

Yingling also requested that further discussion on additional boat docks be added to a future council meeting agenda. He said he would like to get more boat docks added to the ramp sooner rather than later.

Other items addressed during the Augusta City Council meeting held in January include:

— Staff reports approved.

— Tourism events are in the works.

— Recognition of the Augusta boys basketball team winning the All “A” Classic. This was the school’s second 10th region All “A” Classic win in history.