The annual Amazing Shake competition is coming to a close this week at Mason County Middle School.

The Amazing Shake is a program that teaches students important soft skills and interview skills such as holding conversations, making eye contact, giving handshakes and being able to answer questions properly.

The event starts with every student at MCMS picking a community service project. Students present their projects in their reading classes, according to MCMS Teacher Savannah Brumley.

On Monday, 110 students competed in the gauntlet where they traveled between 16 stations in the gymnasium at MCMS. They were testing their soft skills in stations that lasted 90 seconds. The top 60 students continued to the next round.

“We started with 110 on Monday for the gauntlet,” she said. “Now, we’re in the top 61. From here, we’ll go to the top six. That’s a pretty dramatic cut, but we feel like by giving them two rounds to compete in, one score won’t make or break them. Ron Clark, at his competition, makes that big, dramatic cut at the end as well. So, we’re kind of modeling it after that.”

The two rounds on Wednesday were held from 10-11 a.m. and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the MCMS library.

The first of the two rounds was a networking round. The students had to travel around the room and carry a conversation and use proper eye contact.

“The kicker was that there were more of them than there were judges,” Brumley said. “So not only were they scored on their ability to carry on a conversation, use eye contact, etc. they also had the added challenge of making themselves stand out in a group setting without overpowering the other contestants in the conversation.”

The second round was an interview session. Students had to answer eight questions from interviewers but had to do so in a group of three contestants to one judge. The purpose was to see which students could stand out in the interviews without overpowering others around them.

A few students who participated in the Amazing Shake competition shared what they learned from it.

Arabella Prater said she started the competition by volunteering at her church’s nursery as her community service project.

She said that taking part in the competition has helped her to develop her soft skills.

“It’s helped me to develop skills to hold conversations, react to others and how I react to questions under pressure,” she said. “On this round, I feel that I could have done better. However, I am lucky enough that I’ve competed multiple times, so I do have some experience with this. Though it never really gets any less nerve-racking. However, I feel as though I’ve done the best I could. One thing I’ve taken away from this competition is not only the leadership skills but things that will help me in the future and in my future job interviews.”

Cadence Salazar shared similar sentiments.

Salazar’s community service project included creating a prayer board to help students with mental health. The project was about bringing multiple students together and forming a community.

“I have been very nervous about this competition, but I have learned a lot from it and I believe that is what matters more,” she said. “I’ve learned that when you’re in these types of situations, you have to rely on only what you know. You will learn more along the way. I’ve felt very good about this round. I was a little nervous, but I’ve learned a lot from it and from the others around me who have encouraged me and helped me through it. It’s given me a sense of responsibility.”

Luke Williams said he started the competition with a community service project that involved him filling up local blessing boxes.

“I feel like I’ve done pretty well throughout the competition,” he said. “I feel like we all have done pretty well. However, I feel as though I’ve been weak in this round because of the way I’ve answered the questions and I’ve been nervous, so my handshakes haven’t been as great. But one thing I’ve taken away from this competition is that you always need to have an answer ready. And if you don’t, then you need to find one on the spot. Always be prepared, no matter what. And, have a good handshake.”

The final round will include the top six students and will take place on Friday from 10-11 a.m. at MCMS. It will be a formal debate.

The top four students will go on to compete in in the global Amazing Shake competition that will be held in March in Atlanta, Ga.