BROOKSVILLE — Immediately following a failed motion to contribute a variety of funds to local fire departments, a second motion by Bracken County Fiscal Court was passed.

According to Bracken County Magistrate Kevin Jarrells, he had been in discussion with Germantown Volunteer Fire Department, Brooksville Volunteer Fire Department, and Augusta Volunteer Fire Department regarding the availability of ARPA funds in the county.

Two of the three departments had representatives present at a recent fiscal court meeting to present department needs and requests to magistrates. The representatives present included GVFD First Assistant Chief Eric Eby and AVFD Captain Kenny Weissman.

Before the representatives spoke to magistrates, Jarrells shared a brief explanation of where the departments intended to use ARPA funds.

GVFD was in discussion of adding a room to their building, AVFD needs a new pumper truck, and BVFD needs a brush truck.

According to Jarrells, GVFD would be looking at $85,000 for additions to their building. AVFD would likely need around $400,000 but was willing to settle for $85,000 to match GVFD’s funding.

BVFD did not have an estimate for the number of funds necessary for a brush truck, Jarrells said. He noted BVFD would likely need more than $85,000.

Eby presented his reasoning for approaching magistrates to request ARPA funds for GVFD.

According to Eby, he and other members of GVFD have shared some concerns with the city building and the main fire department building being separate.

Eby suggested having a room for the fire department to meet that is connected to the main building as a solution. He continuously noted the lack of space with the current setup at GVFD.

He explained the department needs more space to store equipment, train, and keep extra “stuff.” Eby added that he has applied for grants in the past but has been rejected each time due to a “low priority” status of the request.

Weissman also presented his reasoning for approaching magistrates regarding the use of ARPA funds. He noted the department’s newest pumper truck is 22 years old.

He continuously discussed the difficulty in finding funds for a new pumper truck. According to Weissman, AVFD will continue to apply for grants. The department would just like assistance obtaining the funds.

Jarrells made a motion to contribute $85,000 to GVFD for an additional room, $85,000 to AVFD toward a pumper truck, and to discuss further with BVFD regarding their costs.

Magistrate David Kelsch seconded that motion.

After a brief discussion regarding concern for emergency funds being allocated toward the courthouse building, a vote was called for the initial motion.

The motion failed with five votes no and four votes yes.

Of those who voted no are magistrates Debbie Mayfield, John Scott, Heather Brumley, Sandy Ruf, and Teegarden.

Of those who voted yes are magistrates Kevin Jarrells, Craig Miller, David Kelsch, and Danny Holleran.

Miller opened the discussion again immediately following the failed motion. He began by bringing up the possibility of not contributing the entire amount of the funds requested by each department.

“I was thinking $50,000 per volunteer fire department and that gets us back to where we discussed this two, three years ago. That’s about 10 percent of our original ARPA funds,” Miller remarked.

He noted the total amounts requested could be around 25 percent higher than the county’s current balance.

He made a second motion to contribute $50,000 to GVFD for an additional room, $50,000 to AVFD toward a pumper truck, and $50,000 to BVFD toward a brush truck.

Miller added the fiscal court could “see down the road” about contributing more funding to the volunteer fire departments.

“I think this would be a significant, a significant contribution from the fiscal court to all three of our volunteer fire departments. We’ve said this many times before. You can’t put a price on saving lives. I think this will show that we all know that,” Miller remarked.

Jarrells seconded the motion made by Miller and suggested it be put in writing that more funding would be contributed at a later time.

The motion passed with a unanimous vote yes. Each department offered its gratitude to magistrates following the vote.

“I believe everyone was ready to move forward on this, some were shocked at the numbers present, and some didn’t know this was going to come at them today,” Miller said.

”The most important part though is our fiscal court was able to contribute a historic amount of financial assistance to all of our volunteer departments and that’s what we’re elected to do, take care of the citizens of Bracken County through different avenues, departments, and organizations with everyone working together to get the jobs done.”