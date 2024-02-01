MOUNT OLIVET — A Robertson County man was recently arrested on charges related to child pornography.

On Jan. 12, Kentucky State Police officers arrested Bailey Shane Tully, 21, of Mount Olivet.

According to Tully’s arrest citation, KSP Officer Dalton Curtis arrived at Tully’s residence at 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 12, after a third-party caller had reported the alleged possession of child pornography by Tully.

Upon his arrival, Curtis was greeted at the front door of the residence by Tully. He proceeded to interview Tully about the alleged possession of child pornography.

In his notes on Tully’s arrest citation, Curtis wrote that Tully initially denied all allegations against him and voluntarily allowed Curtis to search his phone.

According to Curtis, Tully’s phone contained images and videos of nude girls around the ages of eight or nine. There were also images of other people in a hidden folder on Tully’s phone, Curtis’ notes read.

Tully allegedly admitted that the girls on his phone were around the age of eight or nine years old. He said he found them on a website, according to Curtis’ arrest citation notes.

Following this, Tully allowed Curtis into the residence to show him pictures of a hole in a bathroom that led to his bedroom. Tully stated some of the videos on his phone were of girls in his neighborhood, according to Curtis.

Some of the others on Tully’s phone were of “random people” who used the restroom in the residence.

Of the content found by Curtis, there were approximately three pictures and videos of nude girls on Tully’s phone, he said.

Before leaving the residence, Curtis took photos of the hole in the bathroom wall and recorded interviews of Tully admitting to possession of child pornography.

Tully was then arrested and taken to Bourbon County Detention Center, according to his arrest citation.

He was charged with three counts of possessing a matter portraying a sexual performance of a minor under the age of 12, three counts of promoting sexual performances by a minor under the age of 16, and three counts of voyeurism.

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, voyeurism is the “practice of obtaining sexual gratification from observing others.”

According to a docket submitted by the Robertson County Circuit Clerk, Tully’s next court appearance will be a preliminary hearing on Feb. 7 at 8:30 a.m.

He entered a not-guilty plea at his first appearance.

Tully was issued a bond amount of $4,000 with a need to meet 10 percent, according to Tully’s docket.

According to the Bourbon County Detention Center website, Tully’s bond was “resolved” and he is no longer an active inmate.