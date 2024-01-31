MOUNT OLIVET — Robertson County Extension Office recently announced its participation in the Big Blue Book Club in 2024.

According to Britney Poe, an SCS 4H agent for the extension office, this will be the first time the Robertson County Extension Office has participated in the University of Kentucky’s book club series.

The first book in the 2024 Big Blue Book Club series is “Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth” by Sarah Smarsh, according to Poe.

According to a spokesperson of the Robertson County Extension Office, “Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth” is a New York Times Bestseller. It was also a National Book Award Finalist.

Poe went on to discuss what community members can expect in their participation in the Big Blue Book Club.

According to Poe, the book club is going to be held via Zoom through the University of Kentucky. She noted that “Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth” is book one of the series.

She noted the extension office did not choose which books would be in the series.

“Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth” is a novel written to draw attention to working-class poverty in America, according to a spokesperson of the extension office.

Discussions with representatives of the University of Kentucky will aid participants in understanding the impact of economic hardship and inequality in communities. Poe shared some sentiments that relate the topic to Robertson County.

“I feel like there’s a lot of people in the community that can understand where the characters in the book are coming from,” Poe remarked. “If not something that they have themselves been a part of, maybe stories passed down through their families. Especially with this being a large farming community.”

“We have a lot of different people in the community from a lot of different backgrounds. Not just, you know, racially or religious, but we have a lot of socioeconomic backgrounds here in the county,” Poe said.

“I think it’s a book that can definitely be impactful for everybody here.

Poe added that she has not read “Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth” yet. She will be taking part in the book club as well, she said.

Poe continued to share details regarding the Big Blue Book Club. Although she is not sure how many books will be in this series, she knows there have been about four in previous years.

Poe expressed her thoughts and hopes regarding community participation in the book club. She noted the first 200 people to sign up for the book club will receive free books.

“It looks like we’re gonna have a lot of Robertson County participants, which is really exciting. I hope more get involved and I hope more see it and I hope a lot of those first 200 are from our area,” Poe concluded.

Registration for the series opens at 9 a.m. on Feb. 1. There is not a limit to the number of people who can sign up. To register, please go to https://uk.fcs.net/BBBC24book1.

The link will not be activated until registration is open. If you are among the first 200 to sign up, you can pick up your free book at your local extension office.

A notification will be sent out to inform those who sign up if they are one of the 200 people to receive free books.

The first Big Blue Book Club series for 2024 will be held on April 11, 18, and 25. Each session will be held at 11 a.m. on Zoom, Poe said. She noted the sessions will be recorded for any community members who are unable to attend each one.