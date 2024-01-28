GARRISON — The Garrison Floral and Gifts shop is having its fourth annual Share the Love, Adopt a Resident event in observance of Valentine’s Day.

The hope is that every resident at the Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care Center will receive a flower.

The Garrison Floral and Gift Shop has been in operation for over 20 years but the current owner, Brenda Smyke, took over almost five years ago. In an unfortunate turn of events, the COVID pandemic hit shortly thereafter.

Small business owners everywhere struggled to stay afloat and find ways to make their products available to their clientele. It was during this time that Smyke began brainstorming.

Smyke stated that sales were down understandably due to the lack of visitors in the store so she began brainstorming ways to increase profit. As the idea grew, a sort of passion followed and the mission became more of a labor of love than just a way to increase sales.

“I thought it would be a good way to give back to the community and the nursing home patients,” stated Smyke in regards to the share the love idea. “My grandmother was a resident at the nursing home for many years so our nursing home here holds a special place.”

Smyke mentioned how heart-wrenching it was to see people standing outside their loved ones’ windows and waving since nursing homes were closed to the public. It was a difficult time for residents and many of them suffered from severe loneliness and depression.

In a study conducted by the National Library of Medicine, social restrictions by the pandemic caused significant changes in residents’ daily lives, producing fear, loneliness, and abandonment. However, very important supports were also found to help overcome the lockdown, such as social support, spirituality, and gratitude.

Smyke reiterates that the Share the Love promotion is very special to her because it helps the residents to know that they are loved and not forgotten.

Although the pandemic has calmed down and nursing homes are no longer closed to the public, there are still a large number of residents who long for connection and feel neglected emotionally.

Each $10 donation will purchase a carnation in a bud vase which will be delivered to a resident at the Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care Center. If every resident is spoken for and donations are still available, centerpieces are created for the facility to be placed in gathering areas for the residents’ enjoyment. There are currently around 90 residents.

Anyone who wishes to donate to this cause can stop into Garrison Floral and Gift Shop located at 9028 E KY 8 in Garrison or call at 606-757-2371. Orders can be placed and paid over the telephone.