VANCEBURG — The Lewis County Public Library is testing out a new class that will give the community a chance to better understand their technology.

The director of the library, Whitney Willis, has noticed a need for technological help, especially among the folks who were not raised around screens.

“We have a lot of people come in and ask for technology help,” stated Willis when asked about the classes.

Willis mentioned that she wanted time devoted to getting a better understanding of daily technologies so that members of the community could become more informed.

The classes will be led by Quentin Meuller, a recent graduate of Lewis County High School. Meuller is currently planning to further his education in technology. Meuller is currently attending Shawnee State studying Business Information Systems Management.

Meuller feels confident in his ability to help and has some experience. “I’ve worked for the school for probably about three years now. I was in an apprenticeship for my junior and senior year.”

Meuller plans to use this first class to discuss basic phone support before opening up the floor to questions.

The first 30 minutes of the class will be devoted to discussing a popular topic such as how to update your iPhone, how to troubleshoot your computer, etc.

The second half of the class will be open to folks who have a specific question regarding a device. Participants are encouraged to bring in the device for a hands-on walkthrough.

The first class will be offered on Thursday, Jan. 25 from 4-5 o’clock with classes already scheduled for Feb 1, 8 and 15.

The Lewis County Library is located at 27 Third Street in Vanceburg. Anyone with questions can call the library at (606) 796-2532 and ask for Whitney Willis.