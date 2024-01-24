VANCEBURG — The city of Vanceburg has set up a winter coat drive to assist individuals and families who are in need during this time.

The recently established Vanceburg Homeless Coalition is partnering with the City of Vanceburg, Grace Baptist Church, Vanceburg Christian Church and the Two Loaves Food Pantry in this endeavor.

The Coalition is asking for donations of new or gently used coats, hats, gloves, scarves and blankets.

There are several ways to donate.

The Vanceburg Post Office allowed for a blanket bin to be placed outside their office. It is hoped that it will become an exchange.

Anyone with blankets that they no longer use are encouraged to deposit their blankets into the bin so that anyone with a need can stop there and pick one up. The blanket bin will be checked daily to make sure all needs are being met and no one will be without.

The Grace Baptist Church has a gray bin under the church’s awning so that items can be dropped off at the donor’s leisure.

The city of Vanceburg will be collecting items during business hours.

The hours are as follows: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays.

The Vanceburg Christian Church is open to collect items on Wednesday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Two Loaves Food Pantry will be collecting donations on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

If any of these time slots do not suit, the Homeless Coalition will arrange a time to pick up items.

Cassie Johnson, a representative of the Vanceburg Homeless Coalition wants the community to know that any business or church can partner with the Coalition to aid in the collection of items.

Anyone needing coats and other accessories to keep warm can head to the Two Loaves Food Pantry on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or call (606) 202-0029 to arrange privately.

To arrange donation pickup or for questions about the coat drive or partnering with the Vanceburg Homeless Coalition, please call (606) 202-0029 or (606) 440-0043.