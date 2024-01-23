WEST UNION, Ohio — The Adams County Training and Business Center at 107 E. Walnut Street is gearing up for their new free adult education Aspire class.

This exciting addition has been made possible with the partnership that exists with the Adult Opportunity Center at Southern State Community College.

The Aspire classes offer a variety of diverse topics for their weekly sessions which are catered to the unique needs and aspiration of their adult learners.

Some of the classes included are adult literacy, college refresher/readiness courses, GED prep in addition to the typical reading, writing and math.

While keeping workforce education as it’s significant focus, Aspire classes will equip students with the tools they need to excel in this current job market.

“The Adams County Training and Business Center will serve as a tremendous asset to the community,” stated Amy McClellan, SSCC Executive Director of Workforce Development.

“We are very honored to be able to offer the Southern State Community College Aspire program at the center and to be part of the great things they are doing. We look forward to continuous partnership opportunities.”

Diane Ward, President of the Adams County Board of Commissioners has also given the new program her stamp of approval. “We are excited to launch the Aspire class and provide our community members with the resources they need to succeed academically and professionally.”

The Adams County Training and Business Center want the public to know that the program is completely free for people aged 18 and up. All costs, including books and materials are covered in an effort to ensure that lack of finances will not hinder an individuals access to learning.

Once a student has enrolled in the classes, an assessment will be made to help develop an Individualized Learning Plan (ILP). The purpose of the ILP is to define goals and tailor activities to each student so that personalized goals will be met.

It is hoped that the ILP will empower students in their quest for learning.

Currently, Aspire classes will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Adams County Training and Business Center.

For more information, please contact www.sscc.edu or call the Adult Opportunity Center at 800-628-7722 ext. 2687. The Adams County Training and Business Center is also available to answer questions at 937-544-5151.