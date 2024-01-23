GEORGETOWN, Ohio – Ulysses S. Grant who lived in Georgetown had a life full of stories to tell especially ones from his Union Army and on Saturday, Feb. 24, an event will be held to hear those stories.

Amber Johnan who is with the US Grant Homestead Association stated, “Grant will be portrayed by Dr. Curt Fields of Memphis, Tennessee. Dr. Fields is an extraordinary representation of Grant and with a deep background in U.S. History and Grant, he is sure to enlighten the audience.”

This event will be held at the Gaslight Theater located in Georgetown and is the first time for this event to be held.

“We wanted to have a winter program to draw the interest of the U.S. Grant. We knew we wanted to have Dr. Curt Fields, who has an extensive American history background and is also our Association’s personal (Living Historian) who portrays U.S. Grant. We try to cover subjects that haven’t been done by us, and this one is about Grant and his Union Officers,” stated Johnan.

For this event, those who attend can expect to see and hear stories portrayed by Dr. Fields in a truly authentic experience of Grant’s officers and will also include a musical opening performed by Deann Kelley Kropf.

Johnan stated, “We hope (from all of our programs) attendees learn something new, this time, especially about his northern officers, and help demolish myths about Grant that are simply not true. We also want to educate people on his role in history as a Civil Rights President, and an understanding of the monumental impact behind his title as the highest rank in the U.S. Army, General of the United States Armies, which was recognized in part because of his role as General during the Civil War.”

Grant’s history is also a part of Georgetown’s history for everyone to hear and see portrayed at this event at the Gaslight Theater.

“Educational programs that showcase our rich local history. Something that we should all celebrate!

Georgetown helped raise our eighteenth U.S. President,” stated Johnan.

Later on in the year, on April 27, there will also be a dedicated celebration to honor Grant’s birthday which is an event in Georgetown held every year.