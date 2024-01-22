A myriad of volunteers come together every year to make this event memorable. A few of them are photographed here from last years event.

WEST UNION, Ohio — The Night to Shine is a nonprofit organization that is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

A Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience for people aged 14 and up who have disabilities.

As the Director of State and Federal Programs with the Adams County Ohio Valley School District, Tracy Spires explained that Adams County only started hosting the event in recent years. At first, Adams County participants had to visit Brown County to enjoy the event.

Finally, in 2018, Brown County reached its capacity for participants and regretfully had to turn people away.

Spires refused to let that be the end of the story. Instead, she called Dan Mitchell who is the Chief Executive Officer for Venture Productions Inc. for advice. The pair started making phone calls and sending emails to find a church sponsor.

The Tim Tebow Foundation has strict guidelines to be followed regarding the way the event is to be run. One such stipulation is the sponsorship of a Church.

After putting feelers out to several local churches, Church 180 in Seaman, Ohio volunteered. The organizers applied for the Tim Tebow Foundation grant and within two and a half months, the first Night to Shine was held in Adams County.

Individuals who attend the event are celebrated, served and honored before they even step foot through the door. Venture Productions LLC provides dress clothes for folks who are unable to get them on their own. Local hairdressers and makeup artists volunteer their time and resources to glam up the individuals for their big night.

The Night to Shine happens all over the United States on the same night. Tim Tebow has been known to visit several stops every year. Spires stated that many of the individuals are hopeful that this could be the year he comes to Ohio and they include this wish in their prayers daily.

A meal is provided courtesy of Terry Young with Jt’s Stovetop BBQ.

Individuals get to walk a red carpet with people lined up along the sides to cheer them on as they enter.

Each person signs in when they arrive and will receive a boutonniere or corsage. Ushers lead the way to the hall where they are announced individually with their chaperone.

Individuals who don’t handle noise well get a special walk-in that is less flashy and people who are deaf are greeted with signs.

The excitement is far from over at that point. Inside there will be a cotton candy booth, a DJ, a photo booth with props, a balloon lady and a magician, not to mention all the dancing.

There is also a room set up where hair can be re-sprayed or fixed and makeup can be touched up.

Parents of the individuals are also ushered to an area just for them where they are served the same meal as the individuals and given the chance to watch all the excitement on TV screens.

The individuals with disabilities are referred to as the honored guests. In addition, there are two VIP groups involved.

The first VIP group is the VIP guest which consists of community members and members of the board of directors and the board of education.

The second group is referred to as the VIP sponsors. The VIP sponsors are the people/businesses that have donated $250 or more to the event.

Spires reveres the event as precious and puts a lot of passion into what she does for the individuals.

“It’s all about acceptance, love and celebrating one another,” stated Spires in regards to the event. “Complete acceptance is rare in our society.”

Spires insists that the event could not happen without the dedication of the community and the folks at Church 180 and the individuals who have stepped forward to help make an impact. Special thanks is in order for Pastor Mike and Talitha Parks, Don Mitchell, Carlee Crump, Liz Lafferty, Terry Young, Cristin Wikoff, Ronda Campbell, Bradley Webb, Tracy Spires and Jordan Reiser