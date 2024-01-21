Kaleb Thomas watches as Major League Baseball Pitcher Nate Jones signs a baseball after a recent session of the Sunshine Effect.

Brady Berry admires a championship belt that was passed around by Major League Baseball Pitcher Nate Jones at a recent session of the Sunshine Effect.

BROOKSVILLE — Since its introduction in 2023, the Sunshine Effect has continued to brighten the mental health of students at Bracken County Schools.

According to Bracken County Family Resource Center Coordinator Cassie Fryman, the Sunshine Effect was initially created in the summer of 2023. She expressed the intent of herself and another coordinator, Samantha Wilson.

Fryman explained that she and Wilson shared “strong feelings” about implementing a program to encourage a “strong” mental focus for students of Bracken County Schools.

“We felt that a program that emphasizes how small actions can have large, unexpected results over time was something that the students from Bracken County could benefit from,” Fryman remarked. She continued to express the resource center’s goals for the Sunshine Effect.

According to Fryman, the program’s goal is very similar to their reasoning for starting it in the first place. She noted a strong desire for the students of Bracken County to be “encouraged” to have a “strong” mental focus.

“Mental health is a huge component of FRYSC and being able to provide this to our students is something that I am passionate about,” Fryman explained.

Although the Sunshine Effect sessions target a boy or girl audience, Fryman explained that registration for either session is open to whoever is interested.

She explained her desire to not want students to feel left out of an experience they “would not normally receive.”

The first session for the program took place in October 2023, according to Fryman. She explained the sessions offered at the time.

For the boys, the session’s focus was centered around “Little Libraries.” Fryman said the session primarily focused on building free little libraries that will be placed around Bracken County.

She noted the goal with little libraries was to encourage literature interest for students of all ages.

According to Fryman, the session provided students with a teamwork effort that created bonds between each of the students, no matter their age.

The first girl session was called “Oh She Built That.” The session was similar to the “boy session” in allowing teamwork effort and bonding to be formed between students.

Recently, another session was held for the boys of BCS. In this session, the FRYSC department invited Major League Baseball Pitcher Nate Jones to speak to the students, according to Fryman.

In the session, Jones discussed the idea of working hard toward your dreams and goals.

“From a small town himself, Nate encouraged our students to ‘never feel restricted, you can be anything you want. An athlete, a musician, a doctor, anything your heart desires,” A release from the Bracken County FRYSC department read.

The release continued, “They (the students) loved Nate’s stories, and memorabilia, and were ecstatic to take a souvenir home with them.”

Several students were pictured with signed baseballs and baseball caps.

Following their interaction with Jones, the students at the session had the opportunity to “dissect their minds,” a release said.

Lila Brindley, a science teacher, worked with students on a dissection project where they discussed patience, focus, and mindset as they dissected frogs, salamanders, and fish.

Fryman went on to discuss the benefits of having a program like this in the Bracken County community. She said there are several times when community members donate meals to the students and get involved in other ways.

Some community members have even offered to assist with the program by presenting, talking, and interacting with students about their interests.

Fryman looked back on the recent session with Jones and Brindley. She continued to discuss the benefits of community involvement in the program.

“I believe that the benefit of community involvement for the students who participate is establishing these new connections with the community and will take home life-long lessons without realizing what they are truly learning,” Fryman said.

She continued, ”What makes this program even more rewarding is its broader impact on the community. Fostering a generation of more attentive, engaged, and mindful individuals.”

Overall, Fryman is pleased with how the Sunshine Effect has turned out for BCS since its implementation in 2023. She shared some final remarks regarding the program.

“I am personally proud of The Sunshine Effect. Providing this opportunity for students is something that I feel is important and needed within our schools,” Fryman said.

“There aren’t many opportunities for students of all ages to mingle and enjoy the same interests, and this program allows that. The joy and satisfaction I derive from seeing the positive changes in these students are immeasurable.”

The next “girl” session for the Sunshine Effect is currently set for Tuesday, Jan. 30. Activities will include “Brave Bracken Girls” and “Love My Selfie.”

“Brave Bracken Girls” will feature Miss US 2022 Gena King discussing the importance of being brave and how it builds confidence in positive ways.

“Love My Selfie” will focus on helping girls develop a love for themselves that focuses on their inner beauty.

For more information on the Sunshine Effect, please call the BCFRYSC department at 606-735-3349.