BROOKSVILLE — In light of recent confusion regarding the Lifesavers program in Bracken County, Judge-Executive Tina Teegarden has released a statement to clarify the situation.

In June of 2019, Teegarden announced that Bracken County Fiscal Court was approved to “take part” in a Lifesavers program, a program intended to provide tracker services for those with Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, and any other developmental handicap.

According to a statement released on Facebook in 2019, the program would allow a bracelet to be worn by community members as a tracking device, should a loved one ever “wander or become lost in any circumstance.”

“We are proud to be joining forces with families in the county to keep their loved ones safe,” she said in her post.

More information was released in August of 2022 by Teegarden in which she gave a short update on the program’s progress.

According to Teegarden, the Lifesavers program had not been fully implemented at the time. She noted the county was preparing to launch the program at this point in time.

Training for the program began in April 2022. In a statement from Teegarden on social media in April 2022, she explained that training had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daily updates were posted on the Bracken County Emergency Management page at the time, according to Teegarden. Another round of training was scheduled in August 2023.

On Jan. 7 this year, Teegarden announced that training for the Lifesavers program initially scheduled on Jan. 13 and 14 was canceled. She explained the reason for the cancellation was due to a lack of participants in the community.

Teegarden noted there had been no email response or emails of declining to the previous EM Director Andy Reynolds after he sent emails in December to confirm training before supplies were shipped.

She released a general comment regarding the cancellation.

“We were forced to cancel this training. It was a six-month task to get this scheduled so I will work towards scheduling in fall of 2024,” Teegarden’s post read.

On Jan. 8, Teegarden released a statement further detailing the reason for canceling training originally scheduled for Jan. 13 and 14.

On Oct. 26, 2022, past EM Director Ron Nadicksbernd was advised to launch the Lifesavers program and to meet with County Attorney Beth Moore, according to Teegarden’s post on the Bracken County Judge-Executive’s page.

Seven weeks after Nadicksbernd was given these instructions, he had not fulfilled either request, according to Teegarden’s post. He was then advised he would not be reappointed to the position of EM director in Jan. 2023.

“That was the abrupt halt, in seven weeks nothing had been followed through as the court asked,” Teegarden’s statement read. She continued.

According to Teegarden’s post, there was also some discrepancy between Bracken County officials and Deputy Ian Kelsch. The post stated Kelsch’s certification was not valid to train others in the program due to “not having the active program.”

Teegarden’s post noted Kelsch was told by the international level of the program that his certification was valid. The state level of the program was saying his certification was not valid.

Teegarden explained Kelsch was on the list for retraining in January because the county was aware of his desire to be involved in the Lifesavers program.

Bracken County Sheriff Robert Boody did not respond to emails sent out in December regarding participants in upcoming training. Teegarden left a general comment on her post.

“There is no ill intent on my part, no personal reasons for shutting anyone out of the program,” She said. Teegarden added that her goal was to relaunch the program after the “ball was dropped” in 2022.

Since Teegarden posted her statements on Jan. 8, she recently released another update on the Lifesavers program. On Monday, she shared a brief history regarding the program and clarified the topic.

Teegarden noted the length of time required to schedule and reschedule training dates for the Lifesavers program.

“This has been an ongoing effort since Fall 2019 and has been continuously on the priority list of county officials,” her post read.

Teegarden’s post suggested the sheriff’s department was interested in taking over the program. She said she was not aware of this interest until recent interactions between herself and an officer.

She gave further insight into the process of changing the leadership of the program.

“I, as county judge, do not have the authority to turn it over. That would be under the authority of the fiscal court,” Teegarden remarked. “This offer was actually great news to hear.”

According to Teegarden, she has contacted the sheriff’s department and asked a representative to attend the next scheduled fiscal court meeting on Jan. 24 to discuss the possible transfer of authority of the Lifesavers program.

“As always, we hope to have this program launched soon for those in the county who direly need it,” Teegarden concluded.