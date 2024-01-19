WEST UNION, Ohio — On Tuesday, Jan. 16, a man driving a stolen car was apprehended after a brief chase with law enforcement.

According to Sgt. Joshua Hunter of the Georgetown Patrol Post in Brown County, an officer of the post attempted to stop the vehicle initially on 52 in Adams County.

The driver would not stop and instead continued on 52, traveling northbound on 247 toward West Union.

As the driver entered the village of West Union, law enforcement performed a PIT maneuver in an attempt to stop the driver. According to the Office of Justice Programs, PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) Maneuver is a technique used by law enforcement to force a fleeing vehicle to abruptly turn 180 degrees, causing the vehicle to stall and stop.

The PIT maneuver was performed on Walnut Street causing the driver to swerve and hit a pole

The driver fled on foot leaving his two passengers behind in the vehicle.

The driver was apprehended shortly thereafter and was transported to Adams County Regional to treat minor injuries. He was released in the early morning hours after being cleared and transported swiftly to the Adams County Jail.

Both passengers were also transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The driver has been identified as Kaleb Apgar of Manchester, Ohio. He is being charged with theft of $500-$5,000.

The passengers in the vehicle have been identified as Cole Masterson and Jenifer Tackett.

Responding law enforcement consisted of the Georgetown Patrol Post in Brown County and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.