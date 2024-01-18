FLEMINGSBURG — According to the Fleming County Sheriff’s Office there has been more than one incident where scams are being seen on Facebook about tickets being available to purchase for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert in November in Indianapolis, Ind.

Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift is embarking on her worldwide Eras Tour that began on March of 2023 and is continuing into this year in 2024.

The Eras Tour has put millions of dollars into the U.S. economy over six months in 2023 as well as setting records and tickets selling out in record time for all 53 shows in America.

After finishing a successful first American leg of the tour in August of 2023 she is returning for a second American leg of the tour at the end of October to November of this year.

One of the cities that Taylor added to this second leg of the tour is Indianapolis which is a particularly close or not too far city from places like Cincinnati, Maysville and Fleming County.

With a high-demand tour comes extremely high ticket demand and also means that the number of those who want to purchase tickets is greater than the amount of tickets available.

This also garners the idea of ticket scams circling online because of the high ticket demand in place which has been found to have happened locally in Fleming County.

A spokesperson with the Fleming County Sheriff’s Office stated, “Another local Facebook scam selling Taylor Swift tickets. This person’s account has been hacked. Notice how the comments are limited. Please don’t fall victim to scams like this.”

On the post that was deemed as the scam, it stated that four tickets to the Nov. 2 concert at Indianapolis were available to purchase and that they were seats located in the lower bowl of the stadium and that if there was someone interested to direct message the Facebook account that made the post.

This scam is not the only one that the FC Sheriff’s Office has announced about since the new year began. On the first day of the new year, the Sheriff’s Office stated, “We’ve received complaints of someone pretending to be from the sheriff’s office soliciting money from individuals. If you receive this scam, please hang up and contact the sheriff’s office.”

Scams are something to watch out for and the FC Sheriff’s Office is making sure that residents are made aware of ones that are circling and to help make sure no one gets scammed.