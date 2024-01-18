The Maysville Rotary Club met on Tuesday, Jan. 16 and welcomed Rotary member Xandy Stewart to the podium.

Stewart just returned from the International Assembly, a Rotary conference in Orlando, Florida where all 529 district governor-elects gathered along with other leaders of the Rotary organization.

Stewart began to discuss the process he went through to become a district governor. He stated that he was nominated two years ago. After his nomination, he had to go through multiple training sessions both online and in person to get to this point.

The Maysville Rotary Club is one of 34 clubs that Stewart will be representing as the district governor.

The districts are categorized into zones at the International Assembly with Maysville Rotary Club landing in zone 30. Zones 30 and 31 work together on some projects.

Stewart explained that at the meeting, each zone gets together to discuss what can be done to improve each club. Stewart said each diverse group has a different view of what Rotary means to them and what needs should be met individually.

Zone 30 spent a large portion of time conferring about Rotary membership and how to grow.

In speaking about his fellow zone members, Stewart said there was a lot of conversation about what is working in one district, what isn’t working in another district and how can we resolve these issues.

Each International Assembly attendee was asked to pick a goal, an area of improvement each district governor would focus on. Stewart decided to make growing membership by 10 percent his focal point. That would equal about 1400 new members in this Rotary district in the 2024-2025 Rotary year.

Stewart posed some questions for the Rotary Club next. What is keeping the younger generation from joining the Rotary Club? Is it perhaps that not everyone can meet at noon every Tuesday?

What about how the Rotary looks to the public? To adapt, does the club need to attempt to be more attractive and alluring to the next generation?

Stewart states that without adaptation, the Rotary club will become irrelevant which would be a disservice to the Rotarians of the past who made such a difference to the world, particularly in the combatance of Polio and taking action on sustainable projects to help our communities.

“How do we make Rotary attractive and meaningful to the newer generations,” Stewart wondered. “We have to start now or it will be too late to save Rotary.”

“In order to continue to be to the world what Rotary has been, adapting is something we have got to do,” Stewart stated with conviction.