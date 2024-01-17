FOX VALLEY – Fleming County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a alleged domestic incident that occurred on Thursday Jan. 11 on Morehead Road close to Fox Valley.

Early Thursday morning around 6:39 a.m., the Fleming County Sheriff’s Office received a called from a witness about an alleged domestic incident, according to Fleming County Sheriff Tim Smith.

Smith stated, “The Witness that posted on Facebook contacted my deputy that was on duty. Off duty deputy transferred called in and reported to dispatch, on duty deputy went to search for the vehicle was unable to locate witnesses later posted that they were behind the vehicle on their way to Morehead posted a license plate number.”

Smith explained that throughout the rest of the day on Thursday he received calls from people trying to give helpful information for the investigation.

“Everybody was very helpful” Smith stated when asked if the information the Sheriff’s Office had received was helpful to the ongoing investigation.

“With the help of our friends out there on FB, we were able to identify the owner of the vehicle, and the occupants in the vehicle” Smith said.

Witnesses and the two people that the witness first called into the Sheriff’s Office about have been spoken to and Smith stated, “I did a personal interview face to face interview with the female involved she is okay no real serious injuries.”

There is currently an ongoing investigation into this incident and according to Smith he could not say if there have been any charges pressed because of the pending investigation and that he would be speaking at some point soon with the Fleming County attorney.

If anyone has any additional information that might be helpful to the ongoing investigation into this incident the Sheriff’s Office has asked that you call the number 606-845-4701 and that the investigation is being lead by Sheriff Smith

Smith stated, “We would like to thank everyone who intervened, called or messaged with concern over this incident.”