A local doctor has been indicted on charges related to a June 2023 accident that left one person dead and another injured.

According to indictments handed down recently by a Mason County Grand Jury, George Gallenstein III was indicted on one count of second-degree manslaughter and one count of second-degree assault.

The indictment states that on June 3, 2023, Gallenstein allegedly “wantonly caused the death of Brian Jett, and said death was the result of the wanton operation of a motor vehicle while he was under the influence of alcohol.”

He also allegedly “wantonly caused serious physical injury to Sonia Phillips Jett by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument,” the indictment said.

The accident occurred in the Dover area of Mason County, according to Kentucky State Police Spokesperson Scott Ferrell.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found that George L. Gallenstein, 59, of Augusta had been traveling north on Kentucky 435 in a 2007 Jeep. Sonia Phillips, 28, of Germantown had been operating a 2017 passenger car going south on Kentucky 435. Phillips had one passenger in the car with her, 36-year-old Brian Jett.

According to Ferrill, the vehicles collided on the roadway at the intersection of Kentucky 435 and Kentucky 3972.

Ferrell said Phillips was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital for treatment of her injuries. Jett was airlifted to Meadowview Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

Kentucky State Police was assisted by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and Mason County EMS.