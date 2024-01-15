MOUNT ORAB, Ohio – In Mount Orab, at the Sons of Toil Brewing building, Heather Holtzclaw teaches painting classes once a month as well as private events.

Heather stated, “I have been teaching painting classes for around 9 years. I started the Painting with Heather classes when the brewery opened in 2017.”

At this weekend’s painting class on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Sons of Toil Brewery building, participants will get to learn how to “snowman sliding on ice” according to Heather.

“I always try to come up with a fun painting based on the time of year. A lot of times the season or holidays inspire my paintings” Heather stated.

While taking the painting class participants will get to learn not only about painting in general but also the “Use of paint brushes, color combinations and much more” Heather stated.

Painting classes are a way for the community to be together learning a new form of art all while having fun with different themes for the classes.

“The overall goal of my classes is for my students to have a great time. Art is my passion and I love sharing it with others. It is a very fun and relaxing experience for all. I also enjoy seeing the talent develop in my students, and the surprise in those that have never painted before and how well they do” Heather stated.

For Heather’s painting classes, most of them will have the number of around 30 and up to 50 people participating but there have been times when a class has had around 200 people.

“My goal this weekend is that everyone learns some painting techniques and all while having a great time” Heather stated.

According to a spokesperson the class and canvas will have a cost of $35 per person and it is recommended that spots for the class be reserved and that anyone can reserve by messaging Heather on Facebook at the account Painting with Heather and book a spot to learn painting.

“Cash is the preferred form of currency. When you reserve a spot, please inform how many are in your group and if you will be sitting together” a spokesperson stated.

Heather’s painting classes fill up quickly as the classes for February are already full but in the case that someone cancels their reserved spot there will be additional space for a class.

The next painting theme after this weekend’s snowman theme is for Valentine’s Day and those classes filled up in just two days but if there is a cancellation Heather stated that people interested can still message on Facebook and be put on a list on names so if there is a cancellation more spots will open up.