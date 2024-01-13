WINCHESTER, Ohio — An investigation is underway involving a one-vehicle crash in Winchester Township, Adams County that resulted in the loss of a woman’s life.

According to a preliminary investigation conducted by the Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Heather Grooms, 33, of West Union was walking north on Eckmansville Road when she was struck by a vehicle.

The 2015 Honda Accord was being operated by Anden Ingle, 19, of Russellville Ohio.

Grooms was transported to Adams County Regional Medical Center by Adams County EMS but succumbed to her injuries shortly thereafter.

Ingle was not injured in the incident.

According to Sgt. Shannon Utter of the Georgetown Post, both Grooms and Ingle were headed southbound on Eckmansville Road.

“It appears Ms. Grooms stumbled into the roadway and was struck by Mr. Ingle’s vehicle,” stated Sgt Utter.

The incident remains under investigation by the Georgetown Post.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the Adams County Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.