MOUNT OLIVET — Two local school districts will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to illness.

Robertson County and Lewis County Schools administration made the decision to close on Friday.

According to Robertson County Superintendent Sanford Holbrook, the district has seen an increase in the number of students sent home due to illness.

He noted a rise in absenteeism along with students who have been out sick in the last week. In the last four days, RCS attendance percentage has remained in the mid-80s.

Holbrook explained the district is typically in the mid-90s range.

After consulting with local health officials, Holbrook made the executive decision to close school doors on Tuesday, Jan. 16 and Wednesday, Jan. 17. RCS was already scheduled for closure on Monday, Jan. 15 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Tuesday and Wednesday of next week will be non-traditional instruction days. Staff will be available by phone and email to address and questions that parents or students may have during these days, Holbrook said.

During school closure, RCS custodians will be sanitizing classrooms, restrooms, the cafeteria, and buses to ensure students can return to a healthy environment.

Holbrook urges parents and guardians to sanitize their children’s belongings and minimize exposure to those who are showing flu-like symptoms or other illnesses.

RCS plans to resume normal, in-person operations on Thursday, Jan. 18 if weather permits.

If parents have any questions regarding their students’ NTI work, they are encouraged to contact the school for further instruction and assistance.

Holbrook added that all RCS activities from Monday, Jan. 15 through Wednesday, Jan. 17 have been canceled. This includes athletic events. Parent-teacher conferences scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 18 will also be rescheduled for a later date.

Lewis County Schools Superintendent Jamie Weddington also recently announced his decision to close the schools for Tuesday, Jan. 16 and Wednesday, Jan. 17. Monday, Jan. 15 will not be in session due to it being Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Both days will be considered NTI days. Staff are expected to report to school, weather permitting, to be available by phone and email if a parent or student needs to reach out.

Weddington also ensures that classrooms, buses, cafeterias and restrooms will be sanitized during this time of closure.

Weddington is urging parents to sanitize students’ belongings as well to minimize exposure to individuals who may be exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

As of now, Lewis County Schools will be back in session on Thursday, Jan. 18.