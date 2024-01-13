A shooting incident that left one man dead is still under investigation by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 8, around 10:30 p.m. the Mason County Sheriff’s Office received a call to respond to a shooting on Marshall Station Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found that 32-year-old Justin Mitchell of Fleming County was deceased as a result of gunshot wounds. Ernest Nickell, 45, was transported to Meadowview Regional Medical Center before being airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as a result of gunshot wounds.

Boggs said 29-year-old Courtney Williams, of Nicholas County, was involved and has been interviewed. However, no arrests have been made.

At the time of the shooting, Nickell was transported to UC intensive care unit. He was later moved to a regular room before returning to the ICU.

“He remains hospitalized at this time,” Boggs said. “No one has been charged in the incident. We are still investigating. At the moment, we are waiting on cell phone data.”

If anyone has any information related to this incident, they are asked to call the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

The number for the sheriff’s office is 606-564-3309.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Maysville Fire Department, the Lewisburg Volunteer Fire Department, the Maysville Police Department, the Fleming County Sheriff’s Office, the Carlisle Police Department, the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, the Paris Police Department and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.