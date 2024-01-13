WEST UNION, Ohio — Family Traditions Animal Adventure, LLC has some exciting events on the horizon.

The first event to take place will be a kid’s Weekend Wildlife Workshop. This fun class allows participants to encounter some exciting local animals through meet and greets, learn hands-on and create some cool crafts as well. Participants must call to register and the cost is $40 per person.

The class begins at 6 p.m. and is for kids aged 10-13. The theme for this class is reptiles.

This particular event is just for kids but they don’t get to have all the fun.

An adult-only Weekend Wildlife Workshop will take place on Jan 27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This event will feature a special guest, conservationist Bill Wickerham. Wickerham is no stranger to Family Traditions Animal Adventure LLC as he was a featured guest last year as well.

Wickerham will be speaking about some local wildlife while partakers get to spend some time with local wildlife such as skunks and foxes.

This event is sure to be informational and fun. Participants must call to register and the cost is $40 per person.

More Weekend Wildlife Workshops are currently in the works for the future.

In addition to the Weekend Wildlife Workshop, a snowman paint night is also planned for Thursday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m.

Participants will have the opportunity to choose between painting a snowman, a parrot or a highland cow. Rhonda Willett will be guiding painters through the process. No prior experience is required.

A small animal presentation will take place before the painting begins so partakers can be sure to meet a variety of amazing animals.

Both adults and children are welcome to the painting event. Children will paint on an 11×14 canvas while adults will have a 16×20 canvas.

The cost per person is $50 per adult and $40 per child. At least one paying adult must accompany a minor for the class.

As with the Weekend Wildlife Workshops, registration is required and can be paid for with a card over the phone.

Family Traditions Animal Adventure LLC is also available for parties, field trips and private tours.

A large bird exhibit is available for viewing as well as encounters for kangaroos, lemurs, parakeets, reptiles and capybaras. These encounters are priced individually and can be scheduled accordingly.

To make reservations, please call 937-515-8538. They can also be reached at [email protected].

Family Traditions Animal Adventure LLC is located at 240 Poole Rd in West Union.

To find out more about upcoming events and classes, go online to familytraditionsanimaladventure.com or visit them on Facebook.