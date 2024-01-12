MOUNT OLIVET — After pleading guilty to crimes committed in the last several years, Larry and Angela Burden have been sentenced to six months in jail and nine years and six months of probation.

According to the couple’s “final judgment” documents, Larry and Angela Burden were found guilty of one count of abusing the public’s trust worth $100,000 or more when they embezzled funds from the Mount Olivet Fire Department between Jan. 1, 2014, and Feb. 10, 2023.

The Burdens were initially charged with one count of abuse of the public trust, complicity to abuse of the public trust, theft by unlawful taking, and complicity to theft by unlawful taking.

During their sentencing, the court adjudged the defendants were guilty of abusing the public’s trust. All other charges against Larry and Angela Burden were dropped.

The final judgment documents listed 10 years of imprisonment as the recommended sentencing from the commonwealth. It proceeded to state the couple was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for 19 days previously served.

According to the documents, the Burdens will serve a total of six months in jail. Upon release, Larry and Angela Burden will fulfill the remaining amount of their maximized 10 years through probation. The remaining time is equal to nine years and six months.

If the Burdens violate their probation during that time, they will be at risk of being sent back to jail to continue serving.

The document proceeded to list further orders given to both defendants following their sentencing. According to the document, both defendants are to report to the Bourbon County Detention Center on Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. to begin their sentencing.

Larry and Angela Burden were also ordered to pay restitution to Mount Olivet Fire Department for $56,965.01 each. The document noted each defendant will pay half of the total restitution.

Restitution was to be paid on the day of sentencing, the documents noted.

Further, both defendants were ordered to pay court costs to the Robertson County Circuit Clerk’s office “at the direction of the probation officer.” Total costs are equal to $165 per defendant.

Larry and Angela Burden are to be “disqualified” from holding any elected office and/or employment as a public servant, public officer, or government employee, according to the final judgment documents.

The defendants were ordered to have no contact with the Mount Olivet Fire Department or its property in addition to no unlawful contact between co-defendants.

The judgment documents continued to list further orders of the court regarding Larry and Angela Burden.

According to the documents, both defendants have to obtain a substance abuse assessment and complete any recommended substance abuse treatment program and complete a re-entry program assessment “as deemed appropriate” by the Division of Probation and Parole.

The Burdens are also to follow all recommendations of the probation and parole division, the documents read.

Finally, the couple is expected to “provide assistance to the commonwealth, including but not limited to, testifying at the trial of any co-defendant.”

Larry and Angela Burden will report to the Bourbon County Detention Center to begin their 180 days of sentencing with 19-day credit for previous time served on Jan. 26 at 6 p.m.