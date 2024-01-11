FLEMINGSBURG – Planning ahead with the University of Kentucky Family Consumer Sciences Extension office as it announces a micro-processing workshop event.

Taking place next month on Feb. 16 from 9 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. this workshop will educate on how to efficiently micro-process and become certified.

A spokesperson for the UK FCSE office stated, “New Farmers Market Legislation allows Kentucky residents to process some non-potentially hazardous foods and value-added products in their home kitchens. There are two categories of processing: home-based processors and home-based microprocessors.”

In order to become a certified microprocessor it is required to take part and complete a home-based microprocessor workshop.

These workshops are offered by the University of Kentucky and brought to Fleming County through the FCSE office in Flemingsburg.

“Home-based processors live in Kentucky but are not necessarily farmers. They are allowed to make a variety of low risk products that do not require refrigeration. Home-based processors do not have to grow anything in the products they make. Products can be sold directly consumers within this state including from the processor’s home by pick-up or delivery, a farmer’s market, a roadside stand, fairs, festivals, community events or online” a spokesperson stated.

According to the UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment examples of food that are considered home-based processors are bread, nuts, fruit pies, trail mix, maple syrup, popcorn, cakes, mixed greens and cookies.

When taking the workshop through UK once completed a certificate of home-based micro-processing certification can be attained and a spokesperson stated, “Proof of workshop completion, approved recipes, draft labels for all products, and verification of an approved water source are then attached to the application for HBM certification ans sent to the Department for Public Health Food Safety Branch.”

There is a set rule once certified that has to be followed and that is where while being a home-based microprocessor the total gross annual income that is made from the home-based products cannot be over $60,000.

“Home-based microprocessors products can only be sold from three locations within Kentucky: the processor’s farm, a Kentucky Registered farmer’s market, or a certified roadside stand” a spokesperson stated.

The total fee for this workshop is $50 with a $5 fee per product recipe that is submitted to UK to get approval.

Additional information about the workshop and facts for being a home-based microprocessor can be found at https://fcs-hes.ca.uky.edu/homebased_processing_microprocessing.