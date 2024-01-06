FLEMINGSBURG — The new year of 2024 is finally here and the Fleming County Hospital APRN Julie Womack describes some ways to try and have a healthy plan for 2024.

According to Julia, “Each January, thousands of Americans flock to local gyms and supermarkets, determined to make good on resolutions to exercise more, eat better, and live healthier lives. By February, many of these goals have fallen by the wayside.”

When making resolutions and goals for the new year or any time, Julia explained how making sure to have plans made on how those resolutions can be met is important.

“Keeping resolutions may be hard, but the healthy changes that result can improve our physical and mental well-being, give us more energy, and even reduce our risk of heart disease, cancer, and stroke” Julia stated.

To help explain how to move towards a healthy new year Julie described four “goals” that can be seen as steps to help get there.

“Make time for exercise” is the first listed step in this planning process and Julie stated, “New Year’s resolutions often involve physical activity, and for good reason – an exercise routine can help you sleep better, lose weight, and manage anxiety and blood pressure. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that the average adult get 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity each week.”

Just going for a short walk or picking something enjoyable can be considered part of that physical activity and exercise that over time can increase and move towards that exercise goal for the new year.

“Plan healthy meals” is the second step of this plan and Julia stated that, “Popular diets often require lifestyle changes that are hard to sustain. Instead, start by creating small, positive goals that you can expect to maintain throughout the year. Select a day each week to cook a healthy dinner at home.”

Julia further stated that it can also help to “Replace your soda at lunch with a glass of milk or carbonated water. When shopping, seek out foods high in fiber or unsaturated fats, such as fish, whole grains, and leafy vegetables. Framing these healthy changes as foods to eat more of, rather than foods to avoid, can reduce anxiety and improve your chances of success.”

Thirdly in the four list of steps Julia provides for a healthy plan, “Set a sleep schedule” is next where it is described that it is important to keep track of how much sleep is being attained which can be connected to overall mental and physical health.

“Mental health and physical health are shown to be linked, and one of the best things you can do for your mental health is to sleep sufficiently. According to the CDC, one-third of Americans get less than their recommended amount of sleep (8-10 hours for a teenager, 7 or more for an adult)” Julia stated.

Maintaining a sleep schedule which can consist of choosing a certain time to go to bed and following it each night or keep things like caffeine and phones out of a night routine before going to bed for example can greatly help mental health and sleeping patterns and overall health.

Julie stated, “Simple changes in sleep hygiene can reduce stress, lower your blood pressure, and make you more productive in the morning.”

“Start your year with a wellness check-up” is the final step in the plan for a healthy new year as Julie stated, “An annual wellness exam is vital for maintaining your health, and there’s no better time to schedule than at the start of a new year.”

Getting screenings and recommendations for health checkups that are geared towards a person’s age group can be very important, especially at the beginning of a new year Julia explained.

Certain health aspects like blood pressure and blood sugar to name a few can be checked right at the beginning of the new year and it can give a clear view of how to maintain overall health for the remainder of the year.

Through these steps that are outlined and explained Julia stated that, “It can be tempting to make New Year’s resolutions that are daring and impressive, but lasting change comes through steady, achievable growth. Set actionable goals to manage your health. Keep track of your successes, and don’t feel bad about your slip-ups – self-compassion is an important part of progress. Give yourself the tools you need to enjoy a healthy new year.”