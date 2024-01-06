GE employees from the Peebles test site are seen here installing a new ADA sidewalk at the R.B. Ellison Park.

PEEBLES, Ohio — The R.B. Ellison Park on Nixon Avenue in Peebles has gotten a fresh new look thanks to a grant through the Ohio Department of Health.

Adams County is one of 23 counties in Ohio that have access to this grant.

The Creating Healthy Communities grant through the Ohio Department of Health is administered through the Adams County Health Department and focuses on trying to increase access to healthy foods and environments.

The grant is often used to help fund school or community gardens, create sidewalks and ensure safe transportation routes to grocery stores and places for physical activity such as parks.

In 2023 the Ohio Department of Health wanted to make Peebles a priority and chose to refurbish the R.B. Ellison Park.

Debbie Ryan, the coordinator of the Adams County Creating Healthy Communities program, said that the villiage of Peebles is enjoyable to work with because they are very willing to do whatever it takes to make the community healthier.

The project focused mostly on refurbishing the park but some new things were also installed while others were taken out.

One of the first renovations made was removing the old roof on the shelter house and adding a new one. All new lighting was also installed at the shelter for safety precautions as well as a new paint job.

One of the wooden playsets was removed while a new swingset and additional playground structures were added.

Several new seating options have also been added since the previous arrangement featured seating that was mostly in direct sun or in the shelter which is a bit of a distance from the kids’ playground area.

A picnic table was added and a sun shade was placed atop for park-goers interested in picnicing or having a quick snack.

An ADA-compliant sidewalk was added to aid those who require wheelchairs or other medical help aids.

A new safe zone was installed and mulch was added to play areas. Several trees and stumps were also removed.

Ryan insisted that the GE volunteers were a huge help through the whole process.

GE Aviation employees from the Peebles test site were happy to help and were even able to give financially to the cause.

“They just step in and do that kind of stuff and we have been so blessed to have them as a partner and many others.”

Ryan said that several organizations and members of the community have made an effort to be involved.

“If we all pull together and work together we can make a bigger impact,” explained Ryan. “The people in our county deserve it.”