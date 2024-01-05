The Orangeburg Volunteer Fire Department Chief has resigned from his position.

For the last 13 months, Marty Voiers III has been serving as the department’s chief, though he was with the department for much longer.

“I’ve been with the fire department for about 12 years,” he said. “I served as a firefighter, lieutenant, captain, assistant chief and then chief.”

On Thursday, Voiers posted a public statement about his departure.

“As of today, I am stepping down as chief of Orangeburg Fire Dept.,” he said in the statement. “It was a pleasure to serve my community over these last 13 months, getting the dept. back in order. I will miss posting about our monthly run reports or doing roadside trash pickup or kids’ day at Lowe’s and handing out candy and popcorn to the kids at Halloween and having kids Christmas with Santa. Thank you for the opportunity to serve my community. You will be greatly missed.”

Voiers did not comment further about leaving Orangeburg but said he would remain at the Tollesboro Volunteer Fire Department.

“I will still be there,” he said. “I’ve been working with fire departments for a long time.”

According to Voiers, he grew up in firehouses. He spent his time as a child going to the fire department with his father.

“I started at the Flemingsburg Volunteer Fire Department in 19990,” he said. “As soon as I turned 18, I signed up.”