VANCEBURG — Local nonprofit organization Warrior Ridge has grown in popularity since its genesis in the spring of 2023.

Landon Bentley, founder of Warrior Ridge, found solace confiding in his military brethren around his campfire. He coined these get-togethers Bonfires with Bentley.

Over time, Bentley realized how many military personnel are struggling with life after service.

So many servicemen and women suffer from depression and anxiety which can lead to attempting suicide. Bentley knew his bonfires were making an impact which is where the idea for Warrior Ridge came from.

Several times a year, Veterans who served together get the opportunity to come together and rekindle friendships with a reconnection retreat. These events are free of charge to the veterans who are elected to partake.

The success of the retreats has caused many to take a second glance at the nonprofit. One such person is Jeffrey Reno, producer of Untd We Stnd, LLC.

Untd We Stnd, LLC is a veteran-owned and operated production company that is based out of Lexington, KY.

Reno is also currently serving as a Staff Sergeant in the KY Army National Guard in the 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment as a Public Affairs Mass Communications Specialist.

Reno and Bentley met in 2013 when Bentley recruited Reno into the KY National Guard.

While participating in the National Guard, Reno attended Asbury University where he studied film-making.

He went on to receive a film degree so that he could focus on documentary filmmaking which is where his passion lies.

Reno prides himself in his work and states that his production company, Untd We Stnd, focuses on values and telling important stories.

After seeing Bentley on television promoting Warrior Ridge, Reno decided to make his way to the spot himself to get a glimpse.

Reno states that he realizes the silent struggles that many Veterans go through and believes that organizations like Warrior Ridge are extremely beneficial in letting Veterans unburden themselves to one another.

“You’re not alone. Everyone has a story to stand for. More importantly, these veterans do have an impactful story that can be told from another lens,” stated Reno.

A re-connection retreat is scheduled for May 16-20 where Reno plans to come with his production team and document the whole process.

Reno states that he plans to capture the Veterans’ feelings and thoughts both before the retreat and again after it to see what kind of an impact it has.

Reno explained that this project will happen even if it’s just him and a cameraman but believers in this cause would like to see this documentary reach a wider audience.

That being said, a GoFundMe has been set up in an attempt to raise the money that this project deserves to really shine a light on Veterans’ struggles with depression and suicide.

Reno invites the community to help out if they can. Reno asks for folks to sponsor a Veteran through this fundraiser so that other Veterans may be able to experience the same kind of healing that previous re-connection retreat Veterans have had.

This documentary has already been licensed to be streamed on one of ten different online streaming services.

Anyone willing to donate to this worthy cause can do so at by going to gofundme.com and searching for Warrior Ridge Documentary.