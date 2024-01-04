The Mason County Public Library is set to hold two events on Wednesday, Jan. 3 and Friday, Jan. 5 for a sensory time and an art club mug rug study of the famous Marta F. Jetterstrom events.

Sensory time is an event that is held at the library once a month where kids ages zero to five can visit the library in what is defined as a “sensory environment” by a spokesperson from the Mason County Public Library.

A spokesperson for the Mason County Public Library states that for this event, “Immerse your child in this fun and sensory environment to learn, play and make friends.”

This event will take place on Wednesday Jan. 3 at 10:30 a.m. at the library and for any additional questions a spokesperson for the the library states to call the number 606-564-3286 and to ask for Rachel about it.

Mug rug is the second event of the week and will be dedicated to Marta Maas F. Jetterstrom who was a famous and well known rug weaver.

Those participating will get to use colorful yarn and create a mug rug after studying the works of the famous Marta Jetterstrom.

Mug rugs are yarn creations that can be used to put underneath a coffee or tea mug and look like a miniature rug that is made with more than one color of yearn weaved together.

A spokesperson for the Mason County Public Library states that for this event, “We will study the work of famous rug weaver Marta Maas F. Jetterstrom and create a ‘mug rug’ by weaving colorful yarns.”

Promotion for this event states that the age range is from ages five to twelve for kids to learn, study and create their very own mug rug and learn about the famous Marta Jetterstrom.

Friday, Jan. 5 at 3:30 p.m. is when the mug rug event is listed to take place at the library and for any additional questions it is stated again from a spokesperson from the library to call the same number as listed in the description for the first event of sensory time and again ask for Rachel.