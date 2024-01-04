Children in first through fourth grade will be given the chance to create a canvas snowman or snow-woman at Fun Day with Mrs. Rhonda on Jan. 8.

MOUNT OLIVET — As the new year begins, the Robertson County Public Library would like to share a sneak peek at what events they will be offering throughout the month of January.

According to staff member Mackenzy Poe, there are several events and series for children and their families to enjoy. She went on to list each of the clubs, activities, and classes the library will be offering.

With events starting on Monday, Jan. 8, the Robertson County Public Library will be hosting a “Fun Day with Mrs. Rhonda.” Poe noted that Mrs. Rhonda is Rhonda Bex, a program coordinator for the organization.

Fun Day with Mrs. Rhonda will be open to first through fourth grade, according to Poe. She explained what will be available to those in attendance.

Along with refreshments, children in attendance can expect to be given the materials to create a canvas snowman or snow-woman. Poe added that attendees will also make their own snowman donut. Fun Day is held monthly.

Just a few days after the Fun Day with Mrs. Rhonda, community members will be able to attend an adult craft night. According to Poe, the craft night will take place on Thursday, Jan. 11 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m..

This craft night will give community members the chance to create mason-jar luminaries. Poe noted there is a limit of 15 people allowed to participate in adult craft night. Adult craft nights are held monthly.

In addition to craft nights, there are also various club and after-school activities intended to entertain and engage children, adults, and their families.

January adult book club will meet on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. in the library’s community room. The book to be discussed is “The First Phone Call from Heaven” by Mitch Albom. Poe noted that book club is hosted monthly by Mary Stoker.

Every Wednesday, story hour for children and newborns up to age five will be held at 10:30 a.m. Poe elaborated on the intent of a program for children so young.

“Our goals are to provide literacy opportunities to children ages birth through five through development experiences that promote growth and ensure Robertson County children are school ready,” Poe remarked.

During story hour, children will be immersed in opportunities to sing, talk, read, write, and play. Poe added the goal for children to complete the 1,000 books before kindergarten goal.

On Monday, Jan. 22, Poe will be hosting the library’s monthly after-school club. This month, children in fifth through eighth grade will be able to play games, enjoy snacks, and make paper bag snowflakes.

Poe noted that attendees of the after-school club often have opportunities to complete stem and art projects. She went on to discuss the programs that will conclude toward the end of the month.

Through the month of January, donations to the Robertson County Family Resource Center will be accepted at the library during normal business hours. Poe said donations should include underwear and socks. All sizes are needed and must be new, she said.

On Jan. 25, the library will host a monthly series of Community Health Talks. This month’s session will be the first and the topic is Radon and Lung Cancer. Community members will learn about the importance of testing your home for radon gas and its relation to lung cancer, Poe said.

To end January, the Robertson County Public Library will host a Family Bingo Night. The event will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. Poe said there will be a gift for each winner but there will be no cash prizes.

For more information on January activities and programs to be held at the Robertson County Public Library, please call the library at 606-724-5746.

Those interested in signing up for certain activities are asked to call the library to reserve spots.