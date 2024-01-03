BROOKSVILLE — At a recent Bracken County Fiscal Court meeting, magistrates approved the use of ARPA funds for the purchase of chair lifts for Bracken County EMS.

Magistrates Heather Brumley and Danny Holleran opened discussion to the court by sharing their opinions and reasonings for asking that American Rescue Plan Act funds be given to Bracken County EMS for the purpose of chair lifts.

According to Holleran, he has noticed and heard of instances when EMS staff have had “issues” with lifting some persons into the back of an ambulance while they are on a stretcher.

He explained there are times when EMS staff are smaller than the person on the stretcher, resulting in a risk of strain or injury to the paramedics. Holleran specified times when a woman of smaller size may need to lift a man of larger size.

Brumley and Holleran agreed in saying the fiscal court should assist EMS in purchasing a machine, such as a chair lift, that could possibly relieve the strain in question.

According to Brumley, she and Holleran recently attended a demonstration where they were shown how a chair lift operates and aids paramedics in lifting people.

In summary, Brumley went on to explain the process of operations for the machine. Stretchers are rolled to the ambulance, hooked onto a machine, and then get lifted at a level where operators can push the stretched into the back of the ambulance.

Brumley added that EMS wants to install the chair lift in three ambulances, but it needed to be complete before the end of 2023. She noted this was her reasoning for requesting the use of ARPA funds at the court’s most recent meeting.

According to Brumley, the chair lifts cost $80,000. She noted that installation would cost $5,000 in addition.

Holleran and Brumley both expressed their concerns and sympathy toward EMS staff putting strain on their bodies at work. They reiterated wanting to purchase the lifts so staff can have an easier time at work.

Brumley made the motion to use ARPA funds for the purchase of chair lifts for EMS use. Magistrate Sandy Ruf seconded. No further discussion regarding the chair lifts was presented to the court.

The motion passed. The next Bracken County Fiscal Court meeting will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Bracken County Fiscal Court building.