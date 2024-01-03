A Mason County native was among those who brought down the infamous Billy the Kid.

According to local historian Ron Bailey, John William Poe was born in Mason County on Oct. 17, 1851. As a young boy, he worked on his grandfather’s farm and was often impressed by the novels of Sir Walter Scott.

“He became possessed with a desire to seek adventures out west,” Bailey said.

In 1870, he left his home and found himself in Missouri. While there, he worked as a farmhand and with a railroad construction crew. Another job he held included trapping wolves for pelts that he would sell to the government commissary at Fort Griffin.

“In 1873, Poe and (John C.) Jacobs formed a buffalo-hunting partnership. By his estimate, Poe killed 20,000 buffalo. The partners hunted until 1878 when Poe became town marshal at Fort Griffin and was commissioned a deputy United States marshal,” Bailey said.

In 1881, Poe was employed by the Canadian River Cattle Association as a detective to end the activities by Billy the Kid, who was an American outlaw and gunfighter of the Old West. Billy the Kid was alleged to have killed 21 men, according to Bailey.

“Later that year, Mr. Poe met sheriff, Pat Garrett and Poe became the top deputy sheriff for Pat Garrett. The notorious Billy the Kid was on the loose again after escaping, but Poe had a tip where he was hiding,” Bailey said.

On July 14, 1881, Poe, Garrett and Deputy Thomas McKinney traveled to Fort Sumner, New Mexico where they found Billy the Kid. Garrett shot and killed him there. It was Poe who had given the sheriff Billy the Kid’s location.

Later, Poe was elected as sheriff of Lincoln County, New Mexico in 1882. In 1885, he resigned from the position. He moved to Roswell, where he operated several businesses.

In 1890, Poe founded the Bank of Roswell and the Citizens Bank of Roswell in 1900. He also wrote several articles for newspapers and a book about the death of Billy the Kid.

He died in Roswell, New Mexico on July 22, 1923.