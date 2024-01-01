MANCHESTER, Ohio — A community rallies around an Adams County family struck with an unexpected diagnosis this holiday season.

Haley and Adam Gullett of Manchester, Ohio were taken aback when their son, Casen Gullett, was diagnosed with a Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma tumor just days before Christmas.

Casen’s parents noticed him holding his head in an unusual way and then weeks later his right eye stopped moving properly. A referral to Children’s hospital was made. An MRI confirmed an aggressive tumor on his brain stem.

DIPG is an aggressive and fast growing cancer. Casen’s tumor is inoperable and there is currently no cure. The brain stem is responsible tor the body’s ability to breath, walk and swallow which makes the location of the tumor much more serious.

Casen’s parents are presently working with doctors to research different clinicals available that will give Casen the best quality of life.

The family remains steadfast in their faith and are asking the community to pray for a miracle. Locals have indeed been praying for a miracle but have not stopped there.

Several people and businesses have turned their attentions to the Gullett family by way of fundraising for the families impending medical bills and travel expenses.

One such business is the Eight Ball restaurant at 26 East Second Street in Manchester.

On Saturday, Dec. 30 from noon to 4 p.m., the restaurant will be having a benefit for the family where all proceeds will be given directly to the family.

Patrons will have a choice of chili spaghetti with garlic bread and a side salad or a sloppy joe with french fries and coleslaw for $12 each.

The business will also be running a bake sale during the dinner as well as a split the pot. In fact, the benefit has built up so much traction that the restaurant is accepting pre-orders for meals so that they can be sure not to sell out, according to hosts.

Eight Ball will also be blocking off the front of the building so that people can drive right up to the front and order their food for individuals who do not wish to go inside but still want to donate.

Casen is clinging to his favorite song, “Let Me Tell You ‘Bout My Jesus” by singer Anne Wilson. The song boasts a belief in Jesus being able to heal any wound, physical, mental or emotional.

Casen’s love for the song has even reached singer Anne Wilson herself. Wilson sent Casen a shoutout and expressed her own heartfelt prayers for his healing.

The Gullett family have expressed their appreciation to the community for their support.

“We are truly humbled by the support that we have already received from our communities and to know that so many people care for our baby boy and our family,” remarked Casen’s parents. “We greatly appreciate everything and everyone that’s helped in any way.”

Donations for Casen and his family can be made at https://www.givesendgo.com/CasenStrongandBrave.

To call ahead and order a meal from Eight Ball, call 937-549-3080.