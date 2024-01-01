Chamber Stables, a new location for equestrian training and lessons, hosted its first open house on Dec. 29 and is officially open for business.

Bobbi, Barney and Jack Chambers moved from Idaho to Maysville to horse country to start up the stables and begin a new journey in Kentucky, Bobbi said.

At the open house on Dec. 29, Bobbi explained how they moved to Maysville for the horses and the state being the “capital” of horses.

“Being in Idaho, we always come to Kentucky because this is where we would buy horses and mules and then we would haul them out west and we would sell them out west so that has been our primary business for the last 30 years,” Bobbi explained.

Stall after stall filled the stable with horses peaking their heads out ready for some fresh hay and to see all of the visitors at the open house, some attendees noticed. Two of the younger horses were the first to be seen as they walked closer to get some attention and eagerly wait for their food to arrive of a fresh stack of hay.

Along with the horses riding and driving building known as a indoor arena equipped with a soft ground perfect for the hooves of the horses sat in the back of the stables where practices and training will take place.

Riding practices will usually last around “an hour to an hour and a half” Bobbi said. She further explains that when taking riding, training and lessons it is good for there to be a passion for riding when teaching kids.

She noted this is because it is a lot of motivation and work to become a skilled horseman.

Chambers competes in shows and Bobbi explained that there are more shows intended for next year that some at the stables will compete in with some currently competing currently.

Jack, the son of Bobbi and Barney, competes and Bobbi explained that, “His goal is the Kentucky state fair” which is a big deal to reach, according to Bobbi.

Showing some of the horses that were in the stables for everyone to visit and see where the few young horses along with three or four older horses and a couple of mules.

One mule at the stable was a Norwegian Fjord mule which Bobbi explained that she found was actually a rare bread in the world.

Chamber Stables officially opened on Dec. 29 and has several available offerings for people to try including riding and driving lessons. Riding and driving lessons are available for anyone of the age 6 to 80 is welcomed to practice at the newly opened stables located in Maysville.

There is also a VRBO house on the stables property that is available to rent out when visiting for lessons, training or clinics that are held.

Chamber Stables is located in Maysville at 4075 Bridle Path Lane and officially open for business.