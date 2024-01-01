SARDINIA, Ohio – The Sardinia Public Library in Brown County will hold an event on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 called Backyard Maple Syrup “From Tree to Table.”

According to representatives of the Sardinia Library, the Sardinia Library will host the Clermont County Park District’s Backyard Maple Syrup program at 5:30 p.m.

The event will demonstrate the process of how maple syrup is made and even the science that is also apart of that process and the science of the syrup.

A representative of the Sardinia Public Library said, “You’ll learn the science behind the syrup and see the process of making pancakes’ and waffles’ best friend (with tasty samples).”

They explained how the idea for the Clermont County Park District to come and demonstrate the process of making maple syrup came about when the Park District visited the library last month and did a demonstration involving wild turkeys.

The representative continued, “An associate, she is the one who does our youth programming she had asked the Clermont County Park’s. The Clermont County Park District had done a program for us in November called ‘Let’s Talk Turkey’ and they came and talked about wild turkeys and, you know their habitat and things like that.”

“Since they had done that program for us, she had mentioned to us that they do a maple syrup program and we just thought that, that would really appeal to our area because we know a lot of people around here who collect maple syrup and stuff like that,” the representative explained.

For this program and event, there is not a specific age group that it is geared towards. It is for everyone, children and adults, who want to see how maple syrup is made, the representative said.

“Just anyone who is interested in learning more about backyard maple syrup as a hobby,” the representative reiterated.

Events like this bring people together to learn and create, the representative said. People who participate can learn something new that maybe they didn’t know before from people who are experts at it.

“Since they are kind of experts in nature, I guess I am just kind of hoping that we can educate the community on something new and then maybe they can utilize it as a resource and its a new hobby or practice home studying and making their own syrup so they can get something new that they have learned,” the representative concluded.