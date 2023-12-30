The City of Maysville hopes to connect West Second Street to Limestone Landing and the Maysville River Park with a grant funded sidewalk.

There are 14 cities in Kentucky that are receiving more than $13.8 million in funding and Maysville is one of them.

The KYTC Transportation Alternatives Program awards money to cities that need help with projects that will encourage healthy routines in safe, accessible surroundings.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Rural and Municipal Aid administer the program, according to representatives of the organization.

The TAP funding reimburses local governments for 80 percent of the cost of fixing or improving non-motorized transportation in ways that support the improvement of connectivity, accessibility, safety and equity in communities.

Governor Andy Beshear hopes that through this program, cities will be able to improve pedestrian safety as part of his goal to build better transportation systems which will improve the lives of Kentuckians, he said in a release.

The City of Maysville has been awarded $1,491,905 to be used for the Maysville Walking, Fitness and Recreation Sidewalk project. The hope is to connect West Second Street to Limestone Landing and the Maysville River Park with a new sidewalk.

It will connect numerous neighborhoods to government offices and services, health care, retail businesses, restaurants, groceries and a farmers market.

“Kentuckians deserve great, accessible options as they travel to work, school, church and more,” Beshear said. “That’s why we’ve invested funding to improve local roads across the commonwealth, and it’s also why we’re investing in bicycle and walking paths.”

“This funding will help keep folks healthy and safe by making sure walkers and bikers have a separate path, away from cars. It will also help drivers by decreasing traffic on the roads.”

Maysville Projects Manager David Hord stated the project includes improving and even redoing some of the sidewalks starting at West Second Street and it will go up McDonald Parkway, he said.

Then the improvements will go up Limestone Street and down Second Street onto East Second Street until it reaches the railroad. From there the sidewalks will go down East Second Street onto Main Street and the boat dock.

To reiterate, the sidewalk improvements will cover both sides of Main Street and East Second Street. Some of the sidewalks will be completely removed and redone while others will just be shaved down to make them more level.

In addition to these changes, there will also be new signage, handicap accessible corners and even some light landscaping to the involved areas, according to Hord.