GEORGETOWN, Ohio – On Saturday, Dec. 16, a shooting occurred just south of Russellville, Ohio.

According to Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis, the incident occurred around 1:36 a.m. with a report called in about an alleged shooting incident involving the victim Cody Henderson and the suspect Bruce Haddix.

“On Dec. 16, 2023, at approximately 1:36 a.m., the Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male subject who had been shot in the foot in the vicinity of Bradley Drive and State Route 125 south of Russellville, Ohio” Ellis stated.

It was described by Ellis that the altercation allegedly began over a dispute over parts for a bike that then allegedly lead to the suspect firing at the victim.

Ellis stated that “The initial altercation began with a physical fight when Mr. Haddix secured a 9 mm handgun and chased Mr. Henderson to his vehicle which was parked outside of Mr. Haddix’s residence.”

It is further stated by Ellis that “Mr. Haddix fired multiple rounds at Mr. Henderson, striking the vehicle, Mr. Henderson fled from the scene on foot.”

The Brown County Tactical Team was then called for assistance from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office when Haddix would allegedly not exit his home.

“The hostage negotiator made contact with Mr. Haddix and was able to convince him to exit his house where he was taken into custody by tactical team members without incident at approximately 4:15 a.m.” stated Ellis.

Mr. Haddix was being held in the Brown County Jail and was initially charged with felonious assault and has since posted bond at $75,000.

The investigation into this incident has gone very well according to Ellis and that the progress of it has been “steady” with some recoveries of important details of the incident.

“The progress has been steady we did recover the firearm there was a search warrant executed after Mr. Haddix was taken into custody. We did recover a semi-automatic pistol within the house and then we also processed the scene and there was a vehicle outside it had what appeared to be multiple bullet holes in it” Ellis stated.

Ellis stated that there are a couple of additional charges that will be presented to a grand jury next week on Jan. 4.

“Charges will be presented to the grand jury on Jan. the fourth and currently we are looking at one felony, one misdemeanor charge to be added” Ellis stated.

Additional information on the charges that is to be decided by the grand jury will be made available in the following week according to Ellis.