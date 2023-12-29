BROOKSVILLE — Of the indictments handed down last week, two men were indicted for situations involving operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Douglass W. Armstrong, 43, was indicted for second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol on Oct. 6.

According to the indictment, Armstrong refused to submit to a test of his breath or blood upon request of law enforcement. This act, along with the alleged driving while under the influence, brought Armstrong to be indicted for driving under the influence.

Armstrong was indicted for two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment when he allegedly “wantonly engaged” in “conduct” that created a risk of death or injury to an adult male and a minor.

Allegedly, Armstrong committed assault to the second-degree when he “wantonly” caused “serious physical injury” to a minor while operating his vehicle under the influence of alcohol. The indictment noted that Armstrong collided with the vehicle in which the minor was present.

Armstrong’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 18, 2024.

Curtis Allen, 21, was indicted for first-degree wanton endangerment among other charges.

Allen allegedly committed wanton endangerment on Oct. 9 when he, “under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life,” engaged in conduct which created a dangerous situation, risking death or “serious physical injury,” to an adult female.

According to the indictment, Allen was operating his vehicle at a “high rate of speed” while under the influence of alcohol and almost “striked” the adult female.

Allen was also indicted for the alleged acts of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, failure to produce insurance card, and first-degree criminal mischief.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 18, 2024.

Jeffrey Ray Caskey, 47, was indicted for third-degree burglary, identity theft, and three other charges. Each of the acts allegedly occurred on March 10.

Caskey allegedly committed the act of third-degree burglary when he, “with intent to commit the crime of theft,” entered or “remained unlawfully” in a garage.

According to the indictment, Caskey was indicted for identity theft because of an alleged act in which he used identifying information for another person, “to wit,” the name, date of birth, address, and/or social security number of “said other person.”

The indictment noted Caskey’s alleged intent to represent that he was the other person in question “for the purpose of avoiding detection.

Caskey was also indicted for no/expired registration receipt, driving on a DUI suspended license, and receiving stolen property worth more than $1,000 but less than $10,000.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 18, 2024.

Other indictments handed down by the Bracken County grand jury included:

Stefanie Lynn Habermehl, 42, first-degree bail jumping, first-degree persistent felony offender. Habermehl was issued a bond amount of $10,000. No date for her next court appearance was available.