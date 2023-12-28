Sonya Thurman and her family pose for a picture with Howie Guja with the PCH prize.

VANCEBURG – A resident in Vanceburg won five million dollars from PCH Prize Patrol on Tuesday Dec. 26.

PCH Prize Patrol known as Publishers Clearing House is a media company that offers prizes to win both online and through apps.

Sonya Thurman of Vanceburg has been entering online through PCH for 30 years and finally got the big win that she had dreamed of.

When asked about how long Sonya has been entering to win a prize, she stated, “I don’t know close to, I was doing it a long time before the internet so probably close to 30 years.”

Howie Guja, an employee at PCH Prize Patrol traveled to Sonya’s home to surprise her, her husband Joe, and their son with the five million dollar check.

According to Sonya, she and Joe knew who Howie was and why he was at their home as he greeted them at their doorstep, ready to tell Sonya just how big her prize was.

As Howie turned the prize card around, Sonya was in disbelief when seeing it say five million dollars from PCH.

“Thank God,” Sonya remarked as her first thought that came to mind in the moment.

Through the years of entering and a motivation to not give up, Sonya said her advice to people who are entering through PCH and maybe have not won anything yet is, “Don’t give up believe me I have been doing it for probably 30 years everyday.”

When asked what it feels like to get this prize after years of never giving up, Sonya ssaid, “It’s just amazing a dream come true. I’m thanking God continually in the back of my head but I also just I’m still in shock like it’s not really true.”

Sonya explained how she enters with PCH through her phone and said it is now her favorite way to enter after she was entering through mail before now.

If there was one word that Sonya could use to describe the way she felt when seeing this prize surprise it was the word “Unbelief.”

Sonya said she may use the money to pay off student loans or get a new house. Joe explained they have always dreamed of getting a new house.

The five million dollar prize is labeled as the “big prize” given away by PCH. Sonya explained how she would count down every few months for every big prize giveaway to see if she won.

This prize means a lot to Sonya, who has spent many years never giving up on winning and getting something from PCH. She noted the big prizes, which she just received, with her family by her side together.