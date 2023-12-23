Students at Mason County Intermediate School are working on a petition for a new animal shelter.

The petition was started by a group called The Dog Squad, which is led by MCIS teacher Margie Henderson. The group is comprised of four girls named Arlet Liscano, Kendall Flores, Aaliyah Fetters and Quinn Moore.

It came up after a visit from Susie Pratt over the summer. Pratt had wanted to talk to the squad about animals and see if there was anything she could do to help, according to Henderson.

While the main goal is to get a new shelter, the students said they would also be happy with new kennels and some renovations/expansions of the current shelter.

Liscano said the petition was started because the students felt bad for the animals currently in the shelter.

“We wanted to do it because we felt bad for the animals,” she said. “It’s overcrowded. There’s always more than there’s space. Some are crowded in one kennel and the dogs have to sleep on concrete floors.”

Henderson said the main goal for the dog squad is to always get the dogs adopted, but they also wanted to focus on helping the shelter with things that are needed to keep the dogs safe and healthy while they are in the shelter.

“In the meantime, we want them to be comfortable and taken care of,” she said. “There are dogs that have been there for a long time.”

In the petition, the Dog Squad mentioned several reasons for needing a new or renovated shelter. One of the first things mentioned in the petition was the lack of space. According to the students, the shelter can house 20 animals, but will often have 25-30 in house.

According to the petition, the shelter is too small and outdated. It mentions how the shelter is more than 30 years old and needs new kennels, quarantine rooms and a comfortable visiting area as well as a functional laundry room and in-house vet care.

“It would be good to have the vet care there so the animals don’t have to be transported,” Henderson said.

The petition was part of the student’s regional STLP competition.

During the competition, Moore discussed the group’s short-term goals.

“Our goal is to team up with the local community partners,” she said. “We also want to host a supply drive.”

Liscano discussed the long-term goals.

“We talked about getting 5,000 signatures on the petition and then taking it to our local commissioners,” she said.

Flores talked about a flyer they would be making and Fetters discussed the global goal.

The petition can be found by visiting https://sign.moveon.org/petitions/paws-itive-petition-for-the-mason-county-animal-shelter?source=facebook-share-button&time=1699404306&utm_source=facebook&share=04f6e2dc-af70-474f-b237-9a4d640fc865&fbclid=IwAR0II1i5dqv819c7eHGd8Uc1KkdzwgGShdPsWJ8xHo1xLqBAwieh-sxfCwc