WEST UNION — The Adams County Christian School is hosting a winter coat drive.

As the temperatures drop and snow and ice are on the horizon, many people struggle with keeping warm. Coats and other outerwear can be expensive. Being so near to Christmastime, many folks don’t have extra money to spend on themselves for such things.

Seeing the need, the Adams County Christian School decided to step up and provide for folks who needed a little assistance during the holiday season.

The Adams County Christian School will be accepting donations for new and gently used, clean winter coats, warm hats and gloves for all ages and sizes.

The school asks that gently used coats and accessories be clean and ready to be used by their new owner.

Items for donation can be dropped off any weekday up thru Dec. 15 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Items can be taken to the Adams County Christian School or at their affiliated store, Redeemed Treasures, during their regular store hours.The Adams County Christian School is located at 187 Willow Dr. in West Union, Ohio.

Redeemed Treasures is open Mon-Fri from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sat from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are located at 10 Rice Dr. in West Union.

The item giveaway will take place on Jan. 7 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Adams County Christian School gymnasium while supplies last.

The school will also provide snacks and drinks for those in attendance.