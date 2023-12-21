This young Shop with a Cop recipient examines a remote control car while an officer is looking on.

WEST UNION, Ohio — Saturday afternoon in West Union sirens wailed loudly during the annual Shop with a Cop parade as law enforcement vehicles made their way from the police department to the local Walmart.

The yearly event is highly anticipated by kids and law enforcers alike. Shop with a Cop in Adams County has become more than a quick shopping trip. This event has transformed through the years into a full day of fun for its participants.

This year, the officers were able to bless almost 60 children. The day began at the West Union Police Department. Local bakery Bee Kay Sweets donated donuts for children and officers to enjoy before the exciting trip.

There were 43 cars and four fire trucks utilized for the parade which included police, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics, nurses, prosecutors, dispatchers, corrections and probation officers, school counselors, Ohio Department of Natural Resources officers and state patrol accompanied the children to Walmart.

The group retired to Sunset bowl in West Union for bowling and pizza after a successful shopping trip.

Children are nominated by school counselors and the family resource centers. The Adams County Shop with a Cop Board checks with other similar programs in the area to make sure to not have overlap to allow for more children to be assisted.

Parents are then called and give their child’s sizes, allergies and emergency contact info. From there, the Shop with a Cop Board assigns the children an officer to shop with.

So many people in the community came together to make Shop with a Cop 2023 the success that it was.

According to Chelsea Phelps, the Chief Probation Officer for Adams County Probation and president of the foundation, there were approximately sixty donors. Phelps stated that two local elementary schools even conducted coin drives devoted to the cause.

Phelps went on to say that the communities response to the cause is overwhelming from their participation in the parade to their kind donations.

Phelps insists that the day is just as rewarding for the officers who get to partake as it is for the kids who are chosen.

“It was honestly so joyful and exactly what our career field needed. To be surrounded by negative day in and day out, we all deserve a little joy. And today was just that.” admitted Phelps. “These kids were so excited. Watching them run through the store to their favorite toy and to see them smile with joy at the checkout line. It’s what the holidays are all about it. It’s showing them that their community cares and loves them.”

The Adams County Shop with a Cop organization fights for kids all year around. Anyone interested in donating time or resources may do so by calling Randy Walters at the West Union Sheriff’s Department.