The Mason County Public Library will be holding an event on Wednesday Dec. 20, a D.I.Y winter backpack event that will be taking place most of the day from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The D.I.Y winter backpack event will be held to help teens make their own backpack filled with items for the winter to take home and will also help donate backpacks filled with items for the winter.

A similar event took place during the summer in August at the library where kids got to fill backpacks with back to school items as well as also donating other backpacks filled with school items. That previous D.I.Y backpack went so well that the library decided to hold this new winter backpack event.

Amanda Oetzel the Circulation Specialist at the Mason County Library stated that “We have I want to say 80 backpacks” for the event and that the library is “Hoping to fill all that we have.”

Out of the 80 backpacks that will be available for the teens to fill half of them will be donated to those who need them as well so around 40 backpacks will be able to be donated full with winter gear.

According to the official Facebook page for the Mason County Library it states that “Teens can grab a backpack and fill it full of winter gear one for themselves, and one to be donated to someone else!”

Amanda stated that some of the items that will be available for the teens to fill their backpacks with are “Gloves as well as hats and scarves, thermal socks and hand warmers.”

The library is also in the process of trying to get blankets as well for teens to be able to take and have for the winter as well as having them for the backpacks that will be donated.

This time of year gets difficult with the cold temperatures and Amanda explained how that was strongly thought of when deciding what to have available for the backpacks and to help the teens have items that can help them through the winter cold.

When asked about what the library hopes this D.I.Y backpack event brings to the teens that stop by and fill a backpack up and the backpacks that get donated Amanda stated that “My biggest hope is it gives a sense of community and encouragement” and “The fact that we might6 get to make that easier for someone this time of year.”

Being able to help people this time of the year and also making a difference and giving those who get a backpack a sense of accomplishment is something the library also hopes this event will bring.

For any additional questions regarding the D.I.Y backpack event Amanda is available at the library to answer them at the number 606-564-3286.