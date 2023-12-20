Two exciting events are coming to the Mason County Public Library, one on Wednesday Dec. 20 a winter scene drawing event at 3:45 p.m. and the second one a story-time holiday party on Thursday Dec. 21 at 10:30 a.m.

The winter drawing scene event will be for kids of the ages five though twelve where they will draw a wintry scene at the library for the winter months that are right around the corner.

A warm and sweet beverage of hot chocolate will also be available for the kids to have while they are learning how to draw their wintry scene that is chosen.

According to the official Mason County Public Library Facebook page it states that “This month, get cozy and learn how to draw a winter scene while enjoying a fresh, warm cup of hot cocoa” and “Join us for hot chocolate while we learn how to draw a winter scene.”

For any questions regarding the winter scene drawing event the point of contact is at the library and at the number of 606-564-3286 and it is noted on Facebook to ask for Rachel at the library for questions.

The second event that the Mason County Public Library is a story-time holiday party where fun books will be read right before the holiday weekend for everyone to enjoy along with other special things like snacks and also a holiday craft to have as well for the holiday weekend.

According to the Mason County Public Library Facebook page it states that “There will be special books read, snacks for everyone to enjoy and a craft to celebrate the Holiday season.”

The library is also encouraging those who will attend on Thursday the 21 to wear winter themed clothes or costumes to the story-time holiday party and further spread the holiday cheer and excitement.

“Join us for story-time with special books, snacks, and a craft to celebrate the Holiday season. Winter themed costumes encouraged!” according to the library Facebook page.

For any additional questions about the story-time party the point of contact is at the library and at the number of 606-564-32865 and it is noted as well for this event on Facebook to ask for Rachel with any questions about the event.

These two events at the Mason County Public Library are here for the holidays and to bring some of that holiday involvement and joy to the community of Mason County.