A Manchester native was one of the top ten disco jockeys of the 1950s.

According to local historian Ron Bailey, Wayne Bell was born in Manchester, Ohio on June 6, 1926. After high school, he served in the United States Army and the United States Marines.

In 1948, he joined WFTM before taking a job at WCKY in Cincinnati. In 1958, he began working for WLEX.

“His talent was recognized as he was named one of USA’s top ten disk jockeys,” Bailey said. “He did a variety of jobs, from selling advertisements on the air as he presented sports, news and the weather. Mr. Bell was well known as the host of the Adolph Rupp Show that was broadcast in Lexington.”

According to Bailey, Bell was the host of the Adolph Rupp show for several years.

“He set up a signal for the Baron as when Rupp wanted the subject changed, he would give Wayne a swift kick under the table,” Bailey said.

In 1968, Bell began on the staff of Kentucky Educational Television, also known as KET.

He became a member of the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Radio and Television Artists.

“He was also an accomplished vocalist,” Bailey said. “In fact, he performed on his granddaughters, Laura Bell Bundy’s, Christmas album in 2007. He was a pioneer in radio and television history.”

Bell was married to Elizabeth “Tibbie” Malone in 1951.

He passed away in 2015, according to Bailey.