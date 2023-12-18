This nativity set was created using coiled paper. It is a Mai Vietnamese handicraft.

A private collection of various types of nativity scenes is now on display at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center through December.

According to Maysville native and collection owner Barb Clarke, she has loaned her private collection of nativity scenes to KYGMC for the last four years. She used to display them at a local church before moving them to the museum.

Clarke’s reasoning for choosing to put them on display at the museum relates to the length of time they can be “put.” She explained they were displayed for one weekend at the church as opposed to about a month at KYGMC.

The collection is opened the Tuesday following Thanksgiving and stays up through December, Clarke said. KYGMC Executive Director Robert Boone shared his thoughts regarding the importance of highlighting local collectors at the museum.

“At our core, we are the community museum. That just isn’t the Maysville/Mason County community, but the entire region even into southern Ohio,” Boone remarked.

“So, at our core, we’re really the communities museum and showcasing collections that are private collections from individuals in our communities are very important. Highlighting our local history is very important.”

Clarke went on to discuss what visitors can expect from the collection during their time in the exhibit.

According to Clarke, the nativities on display feature many scenes that have been collected over the last 25 to 30 years. She said there are nativities featured from all around the world, including 50 countries and several parts of the United States of America.

Clarke added that she has many different varieties on display from her private collection. The varieties range for sizing, materials, dates created, and where she obtained the set from.

There are also ornaments, puzzles, paintings, and cards that can be viewed in the collection that relate to nativity scenes. Clarke continued to describe what visitors could see and noted that she chooses a “special” type to feature every year.

As visitors walk into the Wormald Gallery, they may notice several nativity sets immediately. On the first floor, there is a section dedicated to this year’s “featured” type of sets. The features are made of paper materials, Clarke explained.

In the paper sets, there are several nativity scenes that are made of cardboard, origami paper, and other paper materials. Some sets are pop-ups while others are handmade shapes that mimic a “traditional” nativity scene.

The sets featured throughout the collection date back to as early as the 1930s, according to Clarke. She clarified that some sets of different materials date back to the early 1800s, such as a hand-carved German set that is on display in the museum.

Clarke continued to discuss the rest of her collection.

As her nativity sets come from several different countries, there are many made with “indigenous” materials to the country, Clarke said. She noted that she has a lot of sets from Africa, South America, and Europe.

Some of the African sets are made from Ebony wood, while some that come from Asia are made using grains of rice. Clarke explained she has miniature nativity sets where the figures are painted onto rice.

“They really represent the countries,” Clarke said.

Even after she has collected sets that originate from about 50 countries, Clarke said she is still missing some that she’d like to have. She specified that she does not have a set from Australia, but would like to.

“With any collector, it seems that you think that ‘Well, I have enough,’ and then there’s always one more that you don’t have. And you’re always looking for that one you don’t have,” Clarke remarked.

She went on to discuss her oldest and more modern sets in the collection.

According to Clarke, her oldest set dates back to the late 1800s. She said she has a wax set from that time period in addition to the hand-carved German set discussed earlier.

Clarke noted that she also has some “very modern” sets that are made “today.” She said it can be hard to find as many unique, handmade nativity scenes in recent years compared to her earlier days of collecting.

She clarified this is because of the size of her collection and her desire to keep the display limited to handmade scenes as opposed to mass-produced ones.

Clarke continued to share her sentiments regarding her collection of nativity scenes.

“It’s very special,” Clarke said. She added her feelings when she gets the sets out each year.

“You’re so excited to see them. It’s like getting out old friends. You’re just so delighted to unwrap them and display them again. It means a lot to me.” Clarke noted that Christmas has always been a special time to her.

In her final statements, Clarke explained that she typically finds the nativity sets in little shops, on the internet, or when she travels.

“I’m always on the lookout for them,” she said. Clarke continued to express her love for collecting nativity sets and encouraged community members to visit the museum to see the display. Boone reiterated her statements.

Clarke’s nativity scene collection is on display at KYGMC in the Wormald Gallery. It will remain up through December and the early weeks of January.

Community members can visit the collection during museum hours. KYGMC is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.